Business

Sweden Faces Economic Turbulence as Bankruptcies Surge to 90s Level

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Sweden Faces Economic Turbulence as Bankruptcies Surge to 90s Level

An unsettling economic turbulence looms over Sweden as the nation witnessed a sharp 29% increase in bankruptcies in 2023. This spike has catapulted the numbers to their highest since the devastating 1990s crisis, when a real estate bubble burst, leaving the banking sector severely impacted. Data compiled by the credit reference agency UC further revealed a 23% surge in bankruptcies in December alone, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Unyielding Inflation and Interest Rates

Sweden’s economy is grappling with persistently high inflation and interest rates, a combination that has precipitated the surge in bankruptcies. Economic predictions paint a grim picture, suggesting that the country may be on the brink of a recession. The central bank recently concluded 18 months of interest rate hikes, a measure taken to curb the inflationary spiral. However, the economic panorama remains bleak despite these efforts.

UC’s CEO, Gabriella Goransson, has drawn attention to the fact that companies, that had previously demonstrated resilience amid the economic storm, are now staggering under the pressure. They are battling to ensure stable revenue and liquidity, a struggle that may likely trigger a further surge in bankruptcy filings. The number of new startups has plummeted to a more than decade-low in various major industries, an indication of the wider economic challenges the country faces.

A Glimmer of Hope?

Despite the current bankruptcy tally not eclipsing the 1990s level, the crisis has cast a wider net, affecting a broader spectrum of the economy. The National Institute for Economic Research has hinted at a potential easing of financing conditions from the summer, as it anticipates rate cuts from the Riksbank. However, this glimmer of hope is dimmed by the looming threat of an even more significant number of businesses succumbing to the economic pressures shortly.

Ebenezer Mensah

