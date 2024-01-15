Surge in Salaries: Hungarian Skilled Tradespeople Earn More

Over the past few years, Hungary has been witnessing a significant upturn in the compensation for skilled tradespeople. Notable among these are air conditioner fitters, bricklayers, and room painters, whose salaries have seen an impressive surge, doubling in some instances. This rise in wages points to an increasing valuation and demand for skilled trade work, likely reflective of more extensive economic or labor market changes.

Surge in Salaries

Highly experienced professionals in certain trades – often referred to as ‘masters’- are experiencing notable financial benefits. These masters, involved in the installation of air conditioning systems, painting, carpentry, locksmithing, and masonry, are now earning close to or around 1 million Hungarian Forints (HUF) per month. This earning is significantly higher than the average wage in Hungary, signifying a major shift in the economic valuation of these skilled trades.

Narrowing Wage Gap

Interestingly, the wage gap between the capital and the countryside is also narrowing. This implies that the demand for these skilled trades is not restricted to urban areas but is spreading across the country. The concurrent rise in wages across different regions indicates a nationwide appreciation for these trades and their practitioners.

Electricians and Tilers’ Earnings

Electricians and tilers, too, have seen their wages swell, albeit slightly lower than their counterparts in air conditioning installation, painting, carpentry, locksmithing, and masonry. Despite the slightly lower wages, the increase is yet another indicator of the rising trend in salaries for skilled tradespeople.

The sharp increase in wages for these tradespeople is a testament to the shifting dynamics in the Hungarian labor market. It underscores the country’s growing recognition and demand for skilled trades, a trend that is likely to persist in the foreseeable future.