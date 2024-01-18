Surge in Blocked Company Accounts in Bosnia and Herzegovina: An Economic Worry

In a recent report, the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CBBH) has indicated a stark rise in the number of blocked company accounts in the country. As of the onset of January, the total count stood at 104,052 accounts, witnessing an increase of 168 from the previous month. In tandem, the number of businesses with at least a single blocked account rose by 115, amounting to a total of 56,683 companies.

Wide Range of Affected Business Entities

The comprehensive report, spanning a colossal 4,192 pages, encompasses an extensive array of business entities affected by this development. The list includes commercial enterprises, small-scale shops, hair salons, gas stations, pharmacies, medical practices, cafes, restaurants, agencies, cooperatives, and even extends to mines, local communities, municipalities, and sports associations.

Comparative Analysis: Now and Then

Tracing back to the inception of the first report published by the CBBH in November 2012, the number of blocked company accounts was recorded at 58,038 with 35,694 companies having at least one blocked account. The comparison between then and now underscores a significant escalation over the years.

Implications of the Rising Trend

This upward trend of blocked accounts poses serious implications for the country’s economy. It serves as a critical indication of financial instability among a wide range of businesses, potentially hindering economic growth and prosperity. Moreover, the ripple effects of this situation could also hamper the livelihoods of countless individuals associated with these companies, thereby escalating the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.