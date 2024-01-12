en English
Agriculture

Supply Chain Disruptions and Cost of Living Crisis Impact Ingredients Sector

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Supply Chain Disruptions and Cost of Living Crisis Impact Ingredients Sector

Supply chain disruptions and the cost of living crisis have cast long shadows over the ingredients sector, extending beyond the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stark emptiness of supermarket shelves during the pandemic painted a vivid picture of these problems. However, as the prominence of COVID-19 diminishes, supply chain challenges persist, fueled by geopolitical conflicts and natural disasters.

The Russo-Ukrainian War and its Impact

The Russo-Ukrainian War, which escalated on February 24, 2022, notably disrupted agricultural production and trade, especially for Ukraine, a major producer of commodities like sunflower seeds. This disruption sent ripples through the ingredients sector, compelling suppliers to maintain larger inventories to cater to food and beverage manufacturers’ demands.

Global Events Straining Supply Chains

Conflicts and natural disasters worldwide, from wars in Sudan and clashes between Israel and Hamas to droughts in South America and Africa, have strained supply chains. Likewise, natural disasters in countries like Morocco, Libya, Syria, and Turkey have added to the pressure. Ingredients suppliers like ADM and Corbion, with expansive global operations, are better equipped to navigate these disruptions. Leveraging their extensive networks, they compensate for shortages in affected regions and sustain business continuity by spreading production across continents.

Dairy Industry and Cost of Living Crisis

The dairy industry is grappling with the effects of grain shortages due to conflicts, with skyrocketing feed prices leading to steeper costs for milk and whey powder. Companies like Arla Foods Ingredients report customers stockpiling to prevent running out of products. The cost of living crisis, propelled by inflation and rising interest rates, has driven up prices for agri-food production. Simultaneously, consumers and retailers are adapting by shifting their purchasing patterns. Despite economic pressures, the demand for environmentally sustainable products with extended shelf lives remains robust, driving changes in the ingredients sector.

The United States has issued a broad general license to authorize certain transactions related to agricultural commodities, equipment, medicine, and medical devices, including enabling exports of Russian food and fertilizer. This move forms part of efforts to bring Ukrainian and Russian grain to global markets and mitigate the war’s impact on global food supplies and prices. The war has triggered soaring prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer, sparking concerns about a potential global food crisis that could disproportionately affect some of the world’s poorest countries.

As the world grapples with these challenges, the ingredients sector continues to adapt and evolve, demonstrating resilience and resourcefulness in the face of adversity. However, the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and natural disasters remind us that our global systems are interconnected, with disruptions in one region having far-reaching impacts across the globe.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

