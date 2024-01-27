Study Reveals 'Friendshoring' Trend in Global Trade: Balancing Geopolitical and Economic Interests

A recent study by the McKinsey Global Institute has shed light on a shift in the global trade landscape. The United States has reportedly reduced its 'geopolitical distance' in trade by 10% since 2017. This concept of geopolitical distance extends beyond mere geographical proximity, taking into account the political affiliations between trading nations as reflected in their votes on various resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly.

Navigating the Geopolitical Spectrum

The study assigns countries a scale from zero to ten based on their geopolitical stance, positioning the U.S. at zero and Iran at ten. It then measures the geopolitical and geographical distances that trade must traverse. European countries typically keep their trade within a close geopolitical circle, while nations like Australia grapple with the challenges of trading with those who are both geographically and geopolitically distant.

China, in contrast, trades across a wider geopolitical gap than most countries, with Nicaragua being the only exception. The study underscores a 'friendshoring' trend, where nations are increasingly trading with geopolitical allies. Such a shift could potentially mitigate geopolitical risks but simultaneously escalate supply chain risks owing to a constricted range of trading partners.

The Limits of Friendshoring

However, this trend has evident boundaries, particularly for countries that lie in the middle of the geopolitical spectrum such as Brazil, India, and Mexico. Economic necessities prevent these nations from trading exclusively with similar nations. For China, friendshoring means increasing its trade with neutral non-aligned countries rather than traditional Western partners.

The study also acknowledges the fluid nature of geopolitical alignments, as demonstrated by the shifting relationships due to the Ukraine invasion and conflicts like the one between Israel and Gaza. These changes could further reshape global trade patterns.

Vietnam: A Beneficiary of Friendshoring

Interestingly, the study highlights Vietnam's position as a beneficiary of the friendshoring trend. The Southeast Asian nation has seen an economic boom and has been working to attract investment from Western businesses as a strategy to pivot away from China.

With the rise of the friendshoring phenomenon and the ever-changing geopolitical landscape, nations are faced with the challenge of balancing their political alignments with their economic interests, a balancing act that will undoubtedly shape the future of global trade.