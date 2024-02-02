Stromer Boosts Leadership Team with Three Key Appointments

Stromer, the Swiss e-bike technology trailblazer, has recently fortified its executive team with three significant appointments. Christoph Lindlein, Franz Reindl, and Lennart Wolff are the latest additions, each assigned critical roles poised to drive Stromer's innovation and growth.

Christoph Lindlein: The Marketing Maestro

Christoph Lindlein, the newly minted Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), brings a wealth of experience from the sporting goods industry to Stromer. Kickstarting his career in 2010 at Adidas, Lindlein's journey is punctuated with significant roles at Intersport International Corp. and his academic credentials in Sports Economics and Management, along with International Marketing, set the stage for his current role. Since August 2023, Lindlein has been at the helm of marketing strategies at Stromer's campus in Oberwangen, fostering brand awareness and customer loyalty for both Stromer and Desiknio.

Franz Reindl: A Technological Virtuoso

Franz Reindl, the appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO), is tasked with overseeing the Research and Development department. Reindl's background in industrial and mechanical engineering, coupled with his extensive experience from the automotive industry, adds a unique dimension to Stromer's product development. His tenure at KTM AG in Austria, where he spearheaded R&D for the sports car series KTM X-BOW GTX, GT2, and GT-XR, is a testament to his technological prowess. His role at Stromer involves integrating his automotive insights into the development of Stromer Speed Pedelecs.