en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stock Markets End 2023 on High Note Amid Easing Inflation and Resilient Economy

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:01 am EST
Stock Markets End 2023 on High Note Amid Easing Inflation and Resilient Economy

As the curtain falls on 2023, the stock markets around the globe are closing on a strong note, with significant gains marking the year. The S&P 500 index saw an impressive surge of over 24%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year hovering near a record high. The Nasdaq index followed suit, marking its best performance since 2020.

Factors Fuelling the Market Surge

Several factors contributed to this remarkable uptick in the markets. First, easing inflation instilled confidence among investors and market analysts alike. The economy proved resilient, showing signs of solid consumer spending and a robust job market. The anticipation of lower interest rates further bolstered this optimism, as the Federal Reserve signaled potential rate cuts.

Leading the Charge: Tech Giants and Small Companies

The gains in the stock market were largely driven by seven major technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. These tech giants contributed significantly to the S&P 500’s increase, with Nvidia leading the gains, spurred by the burgeoning excitement around artificial intelligence. However, the market’s momentum was not confined to these tech behemoths. The Russell 2000 index, comprising smaller companies, saw a rise of over 20% in the last two months of the year, indicating a broad-based rally.

The Bond Market and Global Markets Overview

The bond market saw a turnaround late in the year as interest rates seemed set to drop, leading to rising bond prices and falling yields. Globally, stock markets in France, Germany, and Tokyo also posted gains. However, China’s markets faced challenges, with the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong registering losses. The overall sentiment among market watchers is that the Fed might achieve a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, easing inflation without triggering a recession.

On the other hand, the Canadian main stock index, the S&P/TSX composite index, ended higher on the final trading day of 2023, wrapping the year with gains. The energy and financial sectors led the gains, with the energy sector rising by 0.3% and financials closing the year 8.7% higher. The information technology index saw yearly gains of nearly 57%, with a significant surge in Shopify. However, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and represents a significant portion of the index, dropped by 0.4% on the last trading day and about 2.9% during the year.

0
Business Economy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Out ...
@Business · 9 mins
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Out ...
heart comment 0
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress

By Bijay Laxmi

JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress
Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island’s Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector
Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
1 min
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
1 min
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 min
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
4 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
4 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
6 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
8 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
9 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
10 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 min
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app