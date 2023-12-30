Stock Markets End 2023 on High Note Amid Easing Inflation and Resilient Economy

As the curtain falls on 2023, the stock markets around the globe are closing on a strong note, with significant gains marking the year. The S&P 500 index saw an impressive surge of over 24%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year hovering near a record high. The Nasdaq index followed suit, marking its best performance since 2020.

Factors Fuelling the Market Surge

Several factors contributed to this remarkable uptick in the markets. First, easing inflation instilled confidence among investors and market analysts alike. The economy proved resilient, showing signs of solid consumer spending and a robust job market. The anticipation of lower interest rates further bolstered this optimism, as the Federal Reserve signaled potential rate cuts.

Leading the Charge: Tech Giants and Small Companies

The gains in the stock market were largely driven by seven major technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. These tech giants contributed significantly to the S&P 500’s increase, with Nvidia leading the gains, spurred by the burgeoning excitement around artificial intelligence. However, the market’s momentum was not confined to these tech behemoths. The Russell 2000 index, comprising smaller companies, saw a rise of over 20% in the last two months of the year, indicating a broad-based rally.

The Bond Market and Global Markets Overview

The bond market saw a turnaround late in the year as interest rates seemed set to drop, leading to rising bond prices and falling yields. Globally, stock markets in France, Germany, and Tokyo also posted gains. However, China’s markets faced challenges, with the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong registering losses. The overall sentiment among market watchers is that the Fed might achieve a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, easing inflation without triggering a recession.

On the other hand, the Canadian main stock index, the S&P/TSX composite index, ended higher on the final trading day of 2023, wrapping the year with gains. The energy and financial sectors led the gains, with the energy sector rising by 0.3% and financials closing the year 8.7% higher. The information technology index saw yearly gains of nearly 57%, with a significant surge in Shopify. However, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and represents a significant portion of the index, dropped by 0.4% on the last trading day and about 2.9% during the year.