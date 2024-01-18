en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Steady Unemployment Rate in Hong Kong Signals Resilient Labour Market

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Steady Unemployment Rate in Hong Kong Signals Resilient Labour Market

In the face of potential economic challenges, Hong Kong’s labour market has showcased resilience with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 2.9% during the October-December period. This aligns with the rates registered in the previous two three-month spans, reflecting a picture of stability following a minor rise from the 2.8% noted in the July-September quarter.

Analysis of Employment Numbers

The total employment in the region recorded a decrease of approximately 1,900 individuals during this period. However, the number of unemployed persons also decreased by approximately 6,700. The figures suggest that despite minor fluctuations in employment, the overall unemployment rate has managed to remain stable.

Private Sector Vagaries

The Labour Department noted an average of 85,700 monthly vacancies in the private sector during October-December 2023. This marks a year-on-year decrease of 15.4%, indicating the varying dynamics of the private sector employment landscape.

Future Outlook

Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, acknowledged the challenges that the external environment could present. However, he remained optimistic about the sustained demand for labour in the near term. Sun attributed this optimism to the continued recovery of the tourism sector and private consumption, which are expected to serve as key pillars supporting the labour market.

Overall, the stability of the unemployment rate paints a picture of a resilient labour market in Hong Kong. Despite potential economic headwinds, the region’s ability to maintain a steady jobless rate signals its robust economic standing in the global arena.

0
Economy HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
12 seconds ago
Post-Pandemic Economy: A Wave of Job Cuts Marks New Phase of Normalization
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, economies worldwide are transitioning into a new phase of normalization, marked by a wave of job cuts across various sectors. Fueled by shifting consumer behavior, supply chain dynamics, and remote work practices, companies are reassessing their workforce needs to stabilize and prepare for future economic environments. Job Cuts:
Post-Pandemic Economy: A Wave of Job Cuts Marks New Phase of Normalization
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
1 hour ago
Fraser Institute Warns of Impact of Government Policies on Canadian Economy
Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Strategies for Budgeting and Investing
2 hours ago
Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Strategies for Budgeting and Investing
Monroe Township Sees Surge in Residential Real Estate Sales
16 mins ago
Monroe Township Sees Surge in Residential Real Estate Sales
Pennsylvania Hits Record High in Nonfarm Jobs, Achieves Lower Unemployment Rate Than National Average
21 mins ago
Pennsylvania Hits Record High in Nonfarm Jobs, Achieves Lower Unemployment Rate Than National Average
U.S. Stocks Hit Two-Year High: Investor Confidence and Fed Caution
1 hour ago
U.S. Stocks Hit Two-Year High: Investor Confidence and Fed Caution
Latest Headlines
World News
PNC Bank Charleston Half Marathon 2024: A Revamped Route and a Noble Cause
1 min
PNC Bank Charleston Half Marathon 2024: A Revamped Route and a Noble Cause
Novak Djokovic's Historic 31st Consecutive Victory at Australian Open 2024
1 min
Novak Djokovic's Historic 31st Consecutive Victory at Australian Open 2024
Ħamrun Spartans Triumph Over Hibernians to Maintain BOV Premier League Leadership
1 min
Ħamrun Spartans Triumph Over Hibernians to Maintain BOV Premier League Leadership
Crystal Palace's Heavy Defeat Puts Hodgson's Job Security in Question
1 min
Crystal Palace's Heavy Defeat Puts Hodgson's Job Security in Question
Fashola Debunks Rumors of Billions, Confirms N577,000 Monthly Pension
1 min
Fashola Debunks Rumors of Billions, Confirms N577,000 Monthly Pension
BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration
2 mins
BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration
Sonny Onoo Reflects on His Time in WCW and the Women's Division
2 mins
Sonny Onoo Reflects on His Time in WCW and the Women's Division
Johnson-Mansouri Duo Clinch Doubles Victory at Nonthaburi Challenger
2 mins
Johnson-Mansouri Duo Clinch Doubles Victory at Nonthaburi Challenger
Rougned Odor Signs with Japan's Yomiuri Giants: A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Rougned Odor Signs with Japan's Yomiuri Giants: A New Chapter Begins
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app