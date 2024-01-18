Steady Unemployment Rate in Hong Kong Signals Resilient Labour Market

In the face of potential economic challenges, Hong Kong’s labour market has showcased resilience with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 2.9% during the October-December period. This aligns with the rates registered in the previous two three-month spans, reflecting a picture of stability following a minor rise from the 2.8% noted in the July-September quarter.

Analysis of Employment Numbers

The total employment in the region recorded a decrease of approximately 1,900 individuals during this period. However, the number of unemployed persons also decreased by approximately 6,700. The figures suggest that despite minor fluctuations in employment, the overall unemployment rate has managed to remain stable.

Private Sector Vagaries

The Labour Department noted an average of 85,700 monthly vacancies in the private sector during October-December 2023. This marks a year-on-year decrease of 15.4%, indicating the varying dynamics of the private sector employment landscape.

Future Outlook

Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, acknowledged the challenges that the external environment could present. However, he remained optimistic about the sustained demand for labour in the near term. Sun attributed this optimism to the continued recovery of the tourism sector and private consumption, which are expected to serve as key pillars supporting the labour market.

Overall, the stability of the unemployment rate paints a picture of a resilient labour market in Hong Kong. Despite potential economic headwinds, the region’s ability to maintain a steady jobless rate signals its robust economic standing in the global arena.