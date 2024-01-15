Standard Chartered's 2024 Outlook: Slight Deceleration Forecasted in Global Economic Growth

Standard Chartered's 'Outlook 2024: Sailing with the Wind' report, presented by global chief investment officer Steve Brice and regional CIO Manpreet Gill, has forecasted a slight deceleration in global economic growth for 2024. The bank expects the economic growth to slow down to 2.9% from 3.1% in 2023, indicating a potential 'soft landing' following aggressive monetary policy tightening in previous years.

Developed Economies Expected to Face Tougher Times

The report highlights that developed economies might face tougher times ahead with a more modest growth forecast of 1.2%. In contrast, Asia, excluding an underperforming China, is expected to maintain a robust growth rate of 4.9%. India, in particular, is anticipated to experience a surge post-election. Even the Middle East and Africa, led by Saudi Arabia and UAE, are predicted to see economic improvements due to diversification efforts.

Challenges Ahead

However, the 'Outlook 2024' report also underscores potential challenges. One of them is an all-time high in global oil demand that could exacerbate inflationary pressures. This is further compounded by factors like persistent core inflation, higher fiscal deficits, climate transition costs, and underinvestment in fossil fuels. Geopolitical tensions also add to the uncertainty, affecting investment strategies.

Advice for Investors

Standard Chartered Wealth Management advises investors to seek balance amidst these uncertainties. The bank suggests focusing on high-quality government bonds, global equities, and specific sectors that have attractive risk-reward profiles. It also emphasizes the importance of investment discipline and risk tolerance to avoid permanent financial losses.

Furthermore, Vietnam is expected to have a robust GDP growth of 6.7% in 2024, according to Standard Chartered Bank. HSBC also expressed optimism about Vietnam's GDP growth, forecasting it to reach 6% this year. Indonesia’s macroeconomic outlook was also analyzed, with a predicted 2024 GDP growth of 5.2% YoY.

Global Economic Climate

The World Economic Forum's Chief Economists Outlook report predicts a downturn in the global economy in 2024, with factors like tight financial conditions, geopolitical strife, and the rapid evolution of generative artificial intelligence driving the downturn. The report calls for global cooperation to build momentum for sustainable, inclusive economic growth.