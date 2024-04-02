Stakeholders Demand Action from FG to Combat Soaring Inflation in Nigeria

Amidst escalating inflation rates in Nigeria, key stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to implement decisive policies to curb the rising cost of living and ensure economic stability. Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, alongside Andersen's Dr. Joshua Bamfo, emphasized the urgency of direct interventions to alleviate financial pressures on consumers. Their recommendations highlight targeting essential goods' pricing and fostering sustainable economic growth as pivotal strategies.

Urgent Call for Interventions

Stakeholders are pressing the Federal Government to take immediate action against the high cost of living, advocating for direct state interventions to reduce the prices of basic necessities like food, cooking gas, and energy. Dr. Yusuf pointed out that while the government's ongoing reforms are commendable, there is a more significant need to prioritize efforts that directly impact the cost of essential items. Such measures could involve providing fiscal incentives to producers, potentially lowering production costs and, consequently, consumer prices. This approach is seen as more effective than distributing palliatives, which may not address the root causes of inflation.

Strategies for Price Reduction

Dr. Yusuf suggests a multi-faceted approach to tackling inflation, including engaging with producers of essential goods to understand their needs for reducing prices. He also proposed importing rice paddies to support rice mills until local production meets demand, addressing the insufficient rice supplies that have led to unused rice meals across the country. Moreover, reducing the cost of energy and facilitating the conversion to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles could significantly lower expenses for Nigerians. Cooperation with cooperatives is recommended for efficient loan repayment systems, encouraging broader governmental collaboration beyond the federal level.

Economic Policies and Growth

Dr. Bamfo underscores the importance of formulating policies that lift people out of poverty and ensure access to life's necessities, aiming for sustained economic growth. With inflation impacting consumer prices profoundly, there's a call for a reevaluation of existing policies, including foreign exchange and monetary policies, to address the economic challenges effectively. Stakeholders argue for a more connected policy approach, considering basic economic principles to combat inflation and stimulate growth comprehensively.