Stable Barbados Remittances Amid Regional Increase

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST
In the heart of the Caribbean Sea, the island nation of Barbados has been a beacon of financial stability, with Barbadians living abroad sending an estimated BDS$170 million in remittances back home annually since 2017. This figure, unchanged through 2023, represents 1.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Defined by the World Bank, these remittances include both personal transfers and compensation of employees, capturing all current monetary or in-kind transfers between resident and non-resident households, as well as income earned by non-resident workers in the home economy.

Regional Remittance Increase Amid Stable Barbados Figures

While Barbados’s remittance figures remained steady in 2023, the broader Latin America and Caribbean region saw an eight percent rise in remittance flows, reaching a substantial $312 billion. This increase has been largely attributed to the improving labor market in the United States. Specifically, the foreign-born population and Hispanics have seen significant growth in employment opportunities, which has, in turn, supported the increase in remittance flows to the region.

The Role of the Construction Sector

The construction sector, where many migrants find employment, has been a key contributor to this positive trend. Despite the overall global economic uncertainty, the sector has demonstrated consistent employment growth, laying a robust foundation for remittance flows. The continuation of this trend is expected to further support remittance flows in the foreseeable future.

Rising Remittance Costs and Future Risks

However, the cost of sending remittances to the region has seen a slight uptick, positioning Latin America and the Caribbean as the third-most-expensive region for remittance costs among low- and middle-income regions. Additionally, the World Bank has pointed out several risks that could affect future remittance growth. These include the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, rising inflationary pressures, and a potential global economic slowdown, all of which could impact the stability of remittance flows in the coming years.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

