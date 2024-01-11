Stable Barbados Remittances Amid Regional Increase

In the heart of the Caribbean Sea, the island nation of Barbados has been a beacon of financial stability, with Barbadians living abroad sending an estimated BDS$170 million in remittances back home annually since 2017. This figure, unchanged through 2023, represents 1.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Defined by the World Bank, these remittances include both personal transfers and compensation of employees, capturing all current monetary or in-kind transfers between resident and non-resident households, as well as income earned by non-resident workers in the home economy.

Regional Remittance Increase Amid Stable Barbados Figures

While Barbados’s remittance figures remained steady in 2023, the broader Latin America and Caribbean region saw an eight percent rise in remittance flows, reaching a substantial $312 billion. This increase has been largely attributed to the improving labor market in the United States. Specifically, the foreign-born population and Hispanics have seen significant growth in employment opportunities, which has, in turn, supported the increase in remittance flows to the region.

The Role of the Construction Sector

The construction sector, where many migrants find employment, has been a key contributor to this positive trend. Despite the overall global economic uncertainty, the sector has demonstrated consistent employment growth, laying a robust foundation for remittance flows. The continuation of this trend is expected to further support remittance flows in the foreseeable future.

Rising Remittance Costs and Future Risks

However, the cost of sending remittances to the region has seen a slight uptick, positioning Latin America and the Caribbean as the third-most-expensive region for remittance costs among low- and middle-income regions. Additionally, the World Bank has pointed out several risks that could affect future remittance growth. These include the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, rising inflationary pressures, and a potential global economic slowdown, all of which could impact the stability of remittance flows in the coming years.