Sri Lanka's New Micro-Finance Act: A Beacon of Economic Stability

In a move heralding a new era of financial regulation, Sri Lanka's State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe, announced the submission of the Micro-Finance and Loan Regulation Act to Parliament. The Act, aimed at solidifying a robust regulatory framework for the micro-financial sector, is anticipated to receive approval within the next few months.

Protecting Both Sides of the Coin

The proposed legislation, as per Semasinghe, is designed not just to shield consumers, but also entities operating within this economic sphere. The intent is to foster an environment that encourages responsible lending and borrowing, keeping in mind the welfare of both lenders and borrowers. The Micro-Finance and Loan Regulation Act is particularly significant for vulnerable sections of society, who are often the most impacted by unregulated micro-financial activities.

Economic Stability: A Non-negotiable Imperative

Reflecting on the country's economic trajectory, Semasinghe highlighted the positive turn since the second quarter of 2023, following six consecutive quarters of negative growth. However, he was quick to add that the fruits of this economic revival, while promising, would require time before they were perceptible to the public.

Adherence to the existing economic management plan, he asserted, was crucial to maintaining this upward trend. A departure from the established roadmap, Semasinghe warned, could instigate a crisis more severe than the one Sri Lanka grappled with in 2022.

A New Dawn for Micro-Finance

The proposed legislation signifies an important stride towards strengthening the micro-finance sector and promoting overall economic stability. The existing Micro Finance and Loan Regulation Act No. 6 of 2016 is set to be replaced by this new legislation, which has already been cleared by the Attorney General. With the President's nod, the bill is ready to be gazetted and tabled in Parliament.

As Sri Lanka navigates its economic revival, the Micro-Finance and Loan Regulation Act could serve as a beacon, illuminating a path fraught with challenges but also ripe with possibilities.