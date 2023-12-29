Sri Lanka’s Financial Sector Battles Economic Challenges: Central Bank’s 2023 Review

In a recent development, Sri Lanka’s central bank has issued its Financial Stability Review of 2023, shedding light on the significant challenges facing the nation’s financial sector. These include the impact of an economic crisis, tax hikes, and heightened price levels. The report underscores the financial sector’s increased exposure to the Government and the concerns that have arisen from the bank diagnostics exercise.

Monetary Policy and Financial Market Stabilization

The central bank’s review discusses the effect of monetary policy easing on private sector credit, as well as the stabilization of financial markets. It also addresses the gradual easing of liquidity conditions in the foreign exchange market and the improvement in domestic money market liquidity. The banking sector, despite facing issues such as credit contraction, elevated credit risk, and high credit concentration on certain sectors, has seen improvements in profitability and capital adequacy.

Economic Challenges and Optimism

While the Sri Lankan economy grapples with substantial difficulties, there is a sense of optimism about potential rejuvenation through collective efforts. S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka’s local currency rating, and the completion of the first International Monetary Fund (IMF) review has unlocked access to support the nation’s economic policies and reforms. However, there are concerns about the ambitious targets presented in the Government’s 2024 budget and potential issues of tax evasion.

Foreign Trade and Inflation

After 15 years, Sri Lanka’s financial account has turned negative, amounting to $3.58 billion in the current fiscal year due to increased foreign payments. The central bank faces a significant task to reverse this trend, which will necessitate more trade financing from foreign banks. A policy to combat inflation has been announced by the central bank, but its effectiveness remains to be seen.

Contrary to the overall challenges, Sri Lankan shares have seen an uptick, with gains in communication services and financials stocks. The CSE All Share index settled up 0.2% at 10,626.56, with Sri Lanka Telecom and Ceylinco Insurance being the top gainers. Despite a decrease in trading volume and turnover, foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 57 million rupees.