Business

Sri Lanka Foresees 75% Reduction in Living Costs by Q1 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Sri Lanka Foresees 75% Reduction in Living Costs by Q1 2024

In a promising turn of events for Sri Lanka, Trade, Commerce, and Food Security Minister Nalin Fernando has announced a projected 75% reduction in the cost of living for citizens by the end of the first quarter of 2024. During a recent press conference at the Presidential Media Center, the minister outlined numerous initiatives underpinning this positive forecast, including enhanced consumer rights protection.

Addressing Onion Shortage and Taxation

Minister Fernando addressed the temporary setback caused by India’s halt on big onion exports to Sri Lanka, ensuring that conditions would improve within two weeks as India lifts export restrictions. He also underscored the importance of taxation for the country’s economic growth, dispelling anxieties over high tax rates by comparing them with higher rates in other nations.

Boosting Lanka Sathosa and Enhancing Services

As part of the economic revival strategy, Fernando announced ambitious plans for Lanka Sathosa, the largest retail network in Sri Lanka. The plan includes expanding the outlet network to offer government-subsidized pricing to consumers and boost the company’s income to Rs. 70 billion, with a net profit target of Rs. 500 million. Additionally, the Department of Measurement Units, Standards, and Services is set to be fully computerized within the first four months of 2024, aiming to better serve the public.

2024 Budget and Fiscal Policies

Amidst the fiscal crisis and foreign exchange challenges, the 2024 Budget anticipates a rise in total revenue. It outlines measures to broaden the tax base, focusing on tax awareness, education, and capturing the informal sector. The Budget also proposes creating a large taxpayer office for High Net Worth Individuals to enhance revenue collection.

Economic Restructuring and Public Perception

As the government tackles income disparity and economic restructuring, public perception of taxation and tax compliance plays a crucial role. The recent Value Added Tax (VAT) hike to 18% has sparked concerns about escalating living costs. However, the government has reassured citizens that essential goods such as rice, wheat, baby milk powder, medicines, vegetables, fruits, tea, and rubber are exempt from VAT.

In conclusion, Sri Lanka’s economic landscape is set for a significant transformation in 2024. With a host of initiatives aimed at reducing the cost of living, expanding consumer rights, and ensuring fiscal stability, the government’s strategic approach promises to alleviate the economic burdens experienced by the citizenry.

0
Business Economy Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

