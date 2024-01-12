Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform

In a significant move towards economic reform, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies of the Sri Lankan Government has initiated the divestiture process of its shares in Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. As part of a broader strategy to restructure state-owned enterprises, the ministry made public a Request for Qualification (RfQ) from potential investors on 10th November 2023, setting the stage for a more competitive and dynamic market environment.

Divestiture Timeline

The deadline to submit the proposals was set for 2pm on Friday, 12th January 2024, marking a crucial milestone in the divestiture timeline. Upon the deadline’s expiration, the government received three RfQs, including one from India’s Jio Platforms Ltd, signaling a positive response from the global investment community.

Investor Evaluation

The received proposals are set to undergo a comprehensive evaluation according to the Special Guidelines on Divestiture of State-Owned Enterprises. These guidelines were sanctioned by the Cabinet of Ministers in July 2023 and aim to ensure transparency, fairness, and value-for-money in the divestiture process. The International Finance Corporation, appointed as the Transaction Advisors, will oversee this critical phase.

Commitment to Economic Reform

The Opening Committee, established by the Special Cabinet Appointed Negotiating Committee, is entrusted with reviewing the RfQs. This divestiture initiative underlines the government’s commitment to efficient asset management and economic reform. It is a bold step towards fostering a more competitive and dynamic market environment, propelling Sri Lanka’s economy towards new horizons.