en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform

In a significant move towards economic reform, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies of the Sri Lankan Government has initiated the divestiture process of its shares in Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. As part of a broader strategy to restructure state-owned enterprises, the ministry made public a Request for Qualification (RfQ) from potential investors on 10th November 2023, setting the stage for a more competitive and dynamic market environment.

Divestiture Timeline

The deadline to submit the proposals was set for 2pm on Friday, 12th January 2024, marking a crucial milestone in the divestiture timeline. Upon the deadline’s expiration, the government received three RfQs, including one from India’s Jio Platforms Ltd, signaling a positive response from the global investment community.

Investor Evaluation

The received proposals are set to undergo a comprehensive evaluation according to the Special Guidelines on Divestiture of State-Owned Enterprises. These guidelines were sanctioned by the Cabinet of Ministers in July 2023 and aim to ensure transparency, fairness, and value-for-money in the divestiture process. The International Finance Corporation, appointed as the Transaction Advisors, will oversee this critical phase.

Commitment to Economic Reform

The Opening Committee, established by the Special Cabinet Appointed Negotiating Committee, is entrusted with reviewing the RfQs. This divestiture initiative underlines the government’s commitment to efficient asset management and economic reform. It is a bold step towards fostering a more competitive and dynamic market environment, propelling Sri Lanka’s economy towards new horizons.

0
Business Economy Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
58 seconds ago
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
A new dawn in the world of fashion unfurls as Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno, presents a stark departure from the brand’s previous flamboyant aesthetics at the Milan Fashion Week. The shift marks De Sarno’s second catwalk showing, coinciding perfectly with the arrival of his debut collection in stores, signaling a broader transformation within
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
Fluicell AB Announces Trading Changes on First North Growth Market
6 mins ago
Fluicell AB Announces Trading Changes on First North Growth Market
The Delicate Balance of Power: Visionary CEOs and Their Boards
6 mins ago
The Delicate Balance of Power: Visionary CEOs and Their Boards
Brixtel Defense Pours $125 Million into Ammunition Manufacturing Expansion in Montana
1 min ago
Brixtel Defense Pours $125 Million into Ammunition Manufacturing Expansion in Montana
Electrolux Group Reports Estimated Q4 2023 Operating Loss of SEK -0.7 Billion
3 mins ago
Electrolux Group Reports Estimated Q4 2023 Operating Loss of SEK -0.7 Billion
Stock Markets Rise Amid Mixed Bank Earnings and Surge in Oil Prices
4 mins ago
Stock Markets Rise Amid Mixed Bank Earnings and Surge in Oil Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
2 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
4 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
4 mins
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
4 mins
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
4 mins
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
5 mins
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
5 mins
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
5 mins
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
5 mins
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app