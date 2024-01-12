en English
Economy

Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Sri Lanka has successfully navigated its first review under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) economic reform program, securing the fund’s commendation. This laudation was expressed during an executive board meeting with Sri Lanka’s President, Ranil Wickremesinghe. The IMF Directors extolled the country’s dedication to implementing rigorous reforms, which have had a significant impact on the local populace, demonstrating their comprehensive nature and potential challenges.

Performing Above Par

The economic program’s performance has been deemed satisfactory by the IMF, with the next stage of the plan currently under discussion in Sri Lanka. The focal points of these discussions include debt restructuring, negotiations with external commercial creditors, and the implementation of agreements with official creditors. Domestic debt operations in Sri Lanka are largely concluded, indicating a significant accomplishment in the program and setting the stage for the subsequent phase of economic recovery.

Acknowledgment and Aid

The IMF Director of Communications, Julie Kozack, praised Sri Lanka for the successful completion of the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. This accomplishment has led to a disbursement of 337 million U.S. dollars. Furthermore, an agreement in principle between the official creditor committee and Sri Lanka has been reached on Debt Restructuring. This agreement has allowed the IMF staff to present the first review to the IMF Executive Board.

Transparency in Governance

IMF Directors also commended Sri Lanka for its transparency and initiative in publishing a governance diagnostic. This document is an assessment of the country’s governance practices and challenges, aiming for increased transparency and accountability in reform processes. Considered a pioneering effort within the Asian region, this diagnostic is a testament to Sri Lanka’s commitment to open governance. However, the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders of Sri Lanka has voiced concerns over the transparency in the debt restructuring process.

The IMF’s approval and the positive feedback received signal international support for the steps Sri Lanka is taking to stabilize and improve its economy. While the road to economic recovery can be challenging, Sri Lanka’s transparent and accountable approach is a beacon for other nations navigating similar paths.

Economy International Relations Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

