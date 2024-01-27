Subscribe

0

#Economy #Business

South Plains Financial Inc. Posts Strong 2023 Performance Amidst Economic Challenges

South Plains Financial Inc. reports strong annual and Q4 2023 results, highlighting robust loan growth and strategic sale of Windmark, amidst challenging economic conditions.

author-image
Justice Nwafor
New Update
South Plains Financial Inc. Posts Strong 2023 Performance Amidst Economic Challenges

In a display of robust financial health, South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) reported a net income of $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in earnings of 61 cents per share. This was set against a backdrop of a total revenue of $66.4 million, which, while falling short of Street forecasts, still showcased the company's resilience amidst a challenging economic landscape.

Annual Performance and Growth

For the year 2023, South Plains Financial Inc. reported a profit of $62.7 million, translating to $3.63 per share, and a total revenue of $219 million. These figures underscore the company's consistent performance across the year. Notably, the company experienced a strong loan growth of 9.7%, a reflection of the strength of its lending platform and the vibrant Texas economy.

This growth was achieved despite industry challenges and was further bolstered by a strategic sale of Windmark, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $33.8 million. The company's community-based deposit franchise also experienced modest growth.

Credit Quality and Capital Position

South Plains Financial Inc. maintained a strong asset quality in 2023. This was emphasized by the stable ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment at 1.41%. This, coupled with the robust capital position of the company, promises a steady trajectory for the financial institution.

Meanwhile, the net interest income for Q4 2023 was $35.2 million, with a net interest margin of 3.52%. However, noninterest income saw a dip, decreasing to $9.1 million. Despite this, the company's financial results highlight a successful year, marked by strategic decisions and steady growth.