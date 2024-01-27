South Plains Financial Inc. Posts Strong 2023 Performance Amidst Economic Challenges

In a display of robust financial health, South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) reported a net income of $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in earnings of 61 cents per share. This was set against a backdrop of a total revenue of $66.4 million, which, while falling short of Street forecasts, still showcased the company's resilience amidst a challenging economic landscape.

Annual Performance and Growth

For the year 2023, South Plains Financial Inc. reported a profit of $62.7 million, translating to $3.63 per share, and a total revenue of $219 million. These figures underscore the company's consistent performance across the year. Notably, the company experienced a strong loan growth of 9.7%, a reflection of the strength of its lending platform and the vibrant Texas economy.

This growth was achieved despite industry challenges and was further bolstered by a strategic sale of Windmark, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $33.8 million. The company's community-based deposit franchise also experienced modest growth.

Credit Quality and Capital Position

South Plains Financial Inc. maintained a strong asset quality in 2023. This was emphasized by the stable ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment at 1.41%. This, coupled with the robust capital position of the company, promises a steady trajectory for the financial institution.

Meanwhile, the net interest income for Q4 2023 was $35.2 million, with a net interest margin of 3.52%. However, noninterest income saw a dip, decreasing to $9.1 million. Despite this, the company's financial results highlight a successful year, marked by strategic decisions and steady growth.