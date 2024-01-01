South Korea’s Private Consumption Lags Behind G7 Nations in Q3 2023

South Korea’s private consumption in the third quarter of 2023 trailed significantly behind the Group of Seven (G7) nations, according to data released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The country’s private spending saw a meager rise of 0.2 percent from the previous year, marking the lowest quarterly growth rate since the final quarter of 2020, which registered a 6.4 percent decline amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Comparison with G7 and OECD Nations

In contrast, the G7 countries, encompassing the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, and Canada, reported an average 1.2 percent increase in private spending. The collective 38 OECD member nations also outpaced South Korea, posting a 1.5 percent consumption growth in the same period.

South Korea’s Consumption Growth Decline

This slump in South Korea’s consumption comes after a robust expansion of 4.6 percent in the first quarter of 2023. However, the following quarter saw this figure decrease to 1.5 percent owing to monetary tightening and escalating consumer prices. The country continues to combat high inflationary pressure, with consumer price growth settling at 3.6 percent for 2023, a dip from 5.1 percent in the prior year.

Bank of Korea’s Tightening Policy

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has adhered to a tightening policy, maintaining the key interest rate at 3.5 percent for the seventh consecutive time. Between April 2022 and January 2023, the BOK implemented seven rate hikes. The central bank intends to persist with this policy until inflation reaches its target level of 2 percent.