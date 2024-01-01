en English
Business

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
South Korea’s Economic Prospects Brighten as Exports Surge, U.S. Becomes Top Export Destination

South Korea’s economic landscape is aglow with optimism as it closes 2023 on a high note, and with surging exports, 2024 is set to continue the trend. A key player in this growth story is the United States, which has toppled China as South Korea’s leading export destination – a feat unseen in two decades. The latest trade data paints a promising picture, with export values seeing a 14.5% jump, outperforming economists’ projections of a 3.7% rise.

A Resilient Economy Bouncing Back

Despite the global economic turbulence, South Korea’s export sector demonstrated resilience. In December alone, exports rose by 5.1% to $57.66 billion, marking the third consecutive month of increase. A significant contributor to this was the chip exports, which surged 21.8% year-on-year. However, not all indicators were positive; the Chinese market, for instance, saw a 2.9% decline in exports from South Korea.

US Outpaces China as Top Export Destination

In a remarkable shift, the United States outpaced China as the top export destination for South Korea. Outbound shipments to the U.S. exceeded $11 billion, marking the first time since June 2003 that the U.S. held this position. In contrast, exports to China fell 2.9% to reach $10.9 billion in December 2023. This development symbolizes the adaptability of South Korea’s export sector amid shifts in the global economic landscape.

Future Outlook: A Surge in Exports

The Korea International Trade Association predicts a bright future, forecasting a 7.9% rise in exports for 2024, potentially taking the figure up to a staggering $680 billion. Meanwhile, imports saw a dip of 10.8%, leading to a trade surplus of $4.5 billion. This positive trade balance underscores the strength of South Korea’s export sector. With new investments in the artificial intelligence sector and the launch of new mobile products, the semiconductor exports are anticipated to drive this recovery further.

Business Economy South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

