Business

South Korea Sees Decline in Jobless Claims Amid Rising Benefit Receivers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
South Korea Sees Decline in Jobless Claims Amid Rising Benefit Receivers

In a significant turn of events, South Korea has witnessed a remarkable decline in jobless claims in December. The number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits plunged to 93,000, reflecting a 6.3 percent decrease from the previous year. This development marks the first monthly decrease in jobless claims throughout the past year, a welcome sign amidst the economic turbulence globally.

Specific Sectors Exhibit Varied Trends

The downward trend was specifically noticeable in the public administration and wholesale and retail sectors. In contrast, the information and communication sector, along with the health and social welfare sectors, experienced an increase in benefit applicants, indicating a sector-specific fluctuation in the job market.

Overall Unemployment Benefit Receivers Rise

Despite this monthly decrease in new jobless claims, the overall number of benefit receivers in December was 512,000, a 1.9 percent increase over the past year. This continues an upward trend that has been ongoing since February, suggesting persistent challenges in the employment sector.

State Employment Insurance Fund’s Role

The total payment for job-seeking benefits rose by 1.3 percent, reaching a whopping 758.7 billion won (approximately 576.3 million U.S. dollars). However, the average payment per recipient registered a slight decrease of 0.6 percent, falling to 1,481,000 won (around 1,130 U.S. dollars). Job-seeking benefits, a significant part of the broader unemployment benefits, are financed by the state employment insurance fund in South Korea, thereby playing a crucial role in supporting the unemployed.

In conclusion, while the decrease in new jobless claims provides a glimmer of hope, the rise in total benefit receivers and continued upward trend signal persisting challenges in South Korea’s job market. Addressing these concerns remains a crucial task for the policymakers and the state employment insurance fund.

Business Economy South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

