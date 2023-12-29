en English
Business

South Korea Readies Financial Market Stabilization Measures Amid Taeyoung’s Debt Restructuring

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
South Korea Readies Financial Market Stabilization Measures Amid Taeyoung’s Debt Restructuring

South Korea’s financial authorities are bracing for market stabilization measures in response to the debt restructuring of Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, a significant player in the country’s construction industry currently grappling with financial hurdles. This preemptive move aims to quell market instability concerns and reassure anxious investors and market participants. It also serves as a clear indication of the government’s commitment to stave off any negative fallout from Taeyoung’s financial predicament, thereby upholding market confidence and ensuring the seamless operation of the country’s financial system.

Government’s Intervention to Secure Market Stability

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok signaled the government’s readiness to infuse more capital into the markets following Taeyoung E&C’s workout application. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) affirmed that the firm’s financial adversity is manageable, with Hanwha E&C consortium taking the lead in the Suseo development while prioritizing employee safety. Private credit in South Korea, including household and business debts, hit a historical high, surpassing twice the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in this year’s third quarter. The financial stress index (FSI) stands at a cautionary level of 19.3, and the delinquency rate for household loans has risen to 0.89 percent. The proportion of vulnerable borrowers among self-employed individuals has also increased, raising default risks.

(Read Also: South Korea's Inflation Trends: A Look at December's Consumer Price Rise)

Efforts to Mitigate Potential Impact

Choi Sang-mok stated that the government is prepared to expand liquidity facilities to minimize the potential impact of Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co.’s debt workout application on the financial market and the wider economy. Industry experts have raised concerns that nearly 23 trillion won in PF loans could turn sour amid the sluggish housing market next year due to Taeyoung E&C’s workout application. The South Korean authorities have taken proactive steps to stabilize the market, enhancing refinancing assistance for construction firms’ corporate bonds and commercial paper. They have also amplified a program enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to secure funding through debt capital markets.

(Read Also: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Major Cabinet Reshuffle)

Market Stabilization Measures

The FSC Chairman announced the immediate implementation of market stabilization measures, with plans to extend and fortify them. Taeyoung’s principal lender, the Korea Development Bank, stated that creditors would convene a meeting by January 11 to decide on approving the builder’s request. The central bank warned that real estate risks would probably surge next year. Taeyoung E&C had asked creditors to revise the payment terms of its debt, with its filing revealing that 40 billion won ($31 million) of project finance loans guaranteed by Taeyoung were due to mature.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

