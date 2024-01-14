South Korea Extends Electricity Rate Freeze and Introduces Relief Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year

In a significant move, the South Korean government in conjunction with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) have reached a consensus to prolong a freeze on electricity rates for 3.65 million households, primarily those belonging to vulnerable groups. This decision springs from a critical meeting involving senior government officials, the presidential office, and the PPP at the National Assembly. The central theme of the discussion was the formulation of various strategies to bolster the livelihoods of the populace in anticipation of the forthcoming Lunar New Year holiday, scheduled for February 10.

Alleviating Financial Burdens

Representative Park Jeong-ha, the PPP’s chief spokesperson, revealed the measures, designed to alleviate the financial burdens on citizens. One such far-reaching measure includes the reduction of interest payments on loans borrowed from nonbank financial institutions by small business owners and self-employed individuals. An estimated 400,000 people stand to benefit from this reduction, amounting to up to 1.5 million won (approximately $1,140), commencing in late March.

Boosting Traditional Markets and Small Shops

Another significant initiative in this package is the increase in the cap on monthly purchases of ‘Onnuri’ coupons, which can be redeemed at traditional markets and small shops for a discount. The cap is set to be raised from 1 million won to 1.5 million won. Concurrently, the total allotment for Onnuri coupons is also slated to surge from 4 trillion won to 5 trillion won.

Travel Concessions during Lunar New Year

Furthermore, to facilitate and incentivize travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period, expressway tolls will be waived and discounts of up to 30 percent will be granted for KTX and SRT train tickets. This is especially beneficial for those traveling from the provinces to the capital area, easing their journey and reducing travel expenses.