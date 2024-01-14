en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

South Korea Extends Electricity Rate Freeze and Introduces Relief Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
South Korea Extends Electricity Rate Freeze and Introduces Relief Measures Ahead of Lunar New Year

In a significant move, the South Korean government in conjunction with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) have reached a consensus to prolong a freeze on electricity rates for 3.65 million households, primarily those belonging to vulnerable groups. This decision springs from a critical meeting involving senior government officials, the presidential office, and the PPP at the National Assembly. The central theme of the discussion was the formulation of various strategies to bolster the livelihoods of the populace in anticipation of the forthcoming Lunar New Year holiday, scheduled for February 10.

Alleviating Financial Burdens

Representative Park Jeong-ha, the PPP’s chief spokesperson, revealed the measures, designed to alleviate the financial burdens on citizens. One such far-reaching measure includes the reduction of interest payments on loans borrowed from nonbank financial institutions by small business owners and self-employed individuals. An estimated 400,000 people stand to benefit from this reduction, amounting to up to 1.5 million won (approximately $1,140), commencing in late March.

Boosting Traditional Markets and Small Shops

Another significant initiative in this package is the increase in the cap on monthly purchases of ‘Onnuri’ coupons, which can be redeemed at traditional markets and small shops for a discount. The cap is set to be raised from 1 million won to 1.5 million won. Concurrently, the total allotment for Onnuri coupons is also slated to surge from 4 trillion won to 5 trillion won.

Travel Concessions during Lunar New Year

Furthermore, to facilitate and incentivize travel during the Lunar New Year holiday period, expressway tolls will be waived and discounts of up to 30 percent will be granted for KTX and SRT train tickets. This is especially beneficial for those traveling from the provinces to the capital area, easing their journey and reducing travel expenses.

0
Economy South Korea Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
35 seconds ago
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
As Pakistan braces for the forthcoming general elections slated for February 8, anticipation fills the air with the country’s key political parties poised to unveil their election manifestos. The focus of this political fervor is not just on the promises to be cataloged in these manifestos but on the potential solutions to the ongoing constitutional
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations
26 mins ago
New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations
Navigating Through Disinflation in the U.S. Economy
26 mins ago
Navigating Through Disinflation in the U.S. Economy
'Shop Doctor' Programme: A Beacon of Hope for New Forest Businesses
10 mins ago
'Shop Doctor' Programme: A Beacon of Hope for New Forest Businesses
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
13 mins ago
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
Nifty IT Sector Leads Market Rally with Record Highs; TCS and Infosys Support Upward Trend
23 mins ago
Nifty IT Sector Leads Market Rally with Record Highs; TCS and Infosys Support Upward Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles
7 seconds
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
22 seconds
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
35 seconds
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
1 min
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
1 min
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
1 min
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
1 min
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
2 mins
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
2 mins
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
21 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
33 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
38 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
42 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app