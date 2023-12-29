South Korea Bolsters Market Stabilization Program Amid Builder’s Debt Issue

In a decisive move to uphold economic stability, South Korean authorities have pledged to fortify a $66 billion market stabilization program in response to potential financial instability arising from a builder’s debt issues. The decision comes in the wake of the central bank’s warning about the likely surge in real estate risks next year.

Proactive Measures for Market Stabilization

The South Korean government, led by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, has demonstrated a firm commitment to safeguarding market stability amid the restructuring of debt by Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. The government has expressed readiness to enhance liquidity facilities to lessen any potential impact of the builder’s debt restructuring on the financial market and the broader economy. The existing liquidity supply programs, worth 85 trillion won, could be expanded if necessary.

Rising Real Estate Risks

The central bank’s alert about increasing real estate risks in the upcoming year is of significant concern. It is feared that Taeyoung E&C’s debt workout application could have repercussions on local construction companies with high exposure to real estate PF loans. Nearly 23 trillion won in PF loans could turn sour amid a declining housing market next year. The magnitude of South Korea’s property-related loans has been a key worry for the economy, considering the rising interest rates and a sluggish real estate market.

Historic Highs in Debt and Credit

Current financial conditions in South Korea are precarious, with debt and credit for households and businesses reaching historic highs, exceeding twice the GDP during the third quarter of this year. The financial stress index stands at a cautionary level of 19.3. Furthermore, the delinquency rate for household loans has escalated to 0.89 percent, and the loan amount for self-employed individuals has reached an all-time high of 1,053 trillion won (US$816.91 billion) due to the impact of sluggish consumption and investment.

In light of these challenges, South Korean authorities are making every effort to stabilize the financial market, demonstrating a readiness to take decisive action to preserve economic stability. This commitment was affirmed before a meeting with the central bank governor and financial regulators, further underscoring the seriousness with which the government is approaching these financial hurdles.

