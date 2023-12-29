en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

South Korea Bolsters Market Stabilization Program Amid Builder’s Debt Issue

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:30 am EST
South Korea Bolsters Market Stabilization Program Amid Builder’s Debt Issue

In a decisive move to uphold economic stability, South Korean authorities have pledged to fortify a $66 billion market stabilization program in response to potential financial instability arising from a builder’s debt issues. The decision comes in the wake of the central bank’s warning about the likely surge in real estate risks next year.

Proactive Measures for Market Stabilization

The South Korean government, led by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, has demonstrated a firm commitment to safeguarding market stability amid the restructuring of debt by Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. The government has expressed readiness to enhance liquidity facilities to lessen any potential impact of the builder’s debt restructuring on the financial market and the broader economy. The existing liquidity supply programs, worth 85 trillion won, could be expanded if necessary.

(Read Also: Deepika Kumari’s Bold Move: Training in South Korea for an Archery Comeback)

Rising Real Estate Risks

The central bank’s alert about increasing real estate risks in the upcoming year is of significant concern. It is feared that Taeyoung E&C’s debt workout application could have repercussions on local construction companies with high exposure to real estate PF loans. Nearly 23 trillion won in PF loans could turn sour amid a declining housing market next year. The magnitude of South Korea’s property-related loans has been a key worry for the economy, considering the rising interest rates and a sluggish real estate market.

(Read Also: China Launches First Domestically Built Cruise Ship: A New Dawn in Shipbuilding)

Historic Highs in Debt and Credit

Current financial conditions in South Korea are precarious, with debt and credit for households and businesses reaching historic highs, exceeding twice the GDP during the third quarter of this year. The financial stress index stands at a cautionary level of 19.3. Furthermore, the delinquency rate for household loans has escalated to 0.89 percent, and the loan amount for self-employed individuals has reached an all-time high of 1,053 trillion won (US$816.91 billion) due to the impact of sluggish consumption and investment.

In light of these challenges, South Korean authorities are making every effort to stabilize the financial market, demonstrating a readiness to take decisive action to preserve economic stability. This commitment was affirmed before a meeting with the central bank governor and financial regulators, further underscoring the seriousness with which the government is approaching these financial hurdles.

Read More

0
Economy South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024

By Waqas Arain

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Barbados Sees Cautious Spending During New Year's Celebrations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimis ...
@China · 23 mins
Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimis ...
heart comment 0
A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023
Afghanistan’s National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan's National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges
Pakistan’s IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation’s economy

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation's economy
China’s Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand

By Geeta Pillai

China's Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
6 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
6 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
8 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
10 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
12 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
13 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
15 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
16 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
18 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
23 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
23 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
44 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app