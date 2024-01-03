South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

In an unexpected twist, South African expatriates are making a beeline for home, with a significant number opting to purchase homes in Gauteng, particularly in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. This intriguing trend is being observed by Rory O’Hagan, the principal of the Chas Everitt Hyde Park and Sandton offices, who states that expatriates of all ages are making enquiries about returning on a daily basis.

Motivations for Return

Reasons behind this mass return vary, encompassing a wide spectrum of personal and economic factors. Some are seeking refuge from adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; others yearn for the familiarity of family and friends. The specter of conflicts in regions such as Ukraine and the Middle East also casts a long shadow. Moreover, the high cost of living in countries like Europe, the UK, and the US, when juxtaposed against the favourable property prices in South Africa, becomes a compelling argument for return, particularly when considering the exchange rate with foreign currency.

Healthcare and Economic Opportunities

Adrian Gore, the CEO of Discovery, highlights the draw of South Africa’s excellent private healthcare system as another significant factor. However, he warns that this could potentially be impacted by the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. Beyond healthcare, a considerable number of expatriates are returning to either take up corporate positions or establish new businesses. They bring with them a wealth of international work experience, which is perceived as highly beneficial by employers, especially those with international ties.

Driving Innovation and Growth

The skills and expertise acquired abroad by these expatriates are expected to drive innovation and productivity in various sectors. This, in turn, is predicted to stimulate economic growth and diversification in South Africa. As a result, more employment opportunities will be created, further enhancing the appeal of the country for its citizens, both at home and abroad.