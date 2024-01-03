en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

In an unexpected twist, South African expatriates are making a beeline for home, with a significant number opting to purchase homes in Gauteng, particularly in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. This intriguing trend is being observed by Rory O’Hagan, the principal of the Chas Everitt Hyde Park and Sandton offices, who states that expatriates of all ages are making enquiries about returning on a daily basis.

Motivations for Return

Reasons behind this mass return vary, encompassing a wide spectrum of personal and economic factors. Some are seeking refuge from adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; others yearn for the familiarity of family and friends. The specter of conflicts in regions such as Ukraine and the Middle East also casts a long shadow. Moreover, the high cost of living in countries like Europe, the UK, and the US, when juxtaposed against the favourable property prices in South Africa, becomes a compelling argument for return, particularly when considering the exchange rate with foreign currency.

Healthcare and Economic Opportunities

Adrian Gore, the CEO of Discovery, highlights the draw of South Africa’s excellent private healthcare system as another significant factor. However, he warns that this could potentially be impacted by the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. Beyond healthcare, a considerable number of expatriates are returning to either take up corporate positions or establish new businesses. They bring with them a wealth of international work experience, which is perceived as highly beneficial by employers, especially those with international ties.

Driving Innovation and Growth

The skills and expertise acquired abroad by these expatriates are expected to drive innovation and productivity in various sectors. This, in turn, is predicted to stimulate economic growth and diversification in South Africa. As a result, more employment opportunities will be created, further enhancing the appeal of the country for its citizens, both at home and abroad.

0
Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant

By Olalekan Adigun

Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon's Central Bank Amidst Economic Cr ...
@Business · 3 mins
Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon's Central Bank Amidst Economic Cr ...
heart comment 0
The Rising Cost of Living in Western Australia: An In-Depth Look

By Geeta Pillai

The Rising Cost of Living in Western Australia: An In-Depth Look
Pontins Brean Sands: A Shift in Purpose Triggers Economic Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Pontins Brean Sands: A Shift in Purpose Triggers Economic Concerns
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus

By Safak Costu

California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Crompton Greaves’ Share Price Sees Slight Uptick Amid Market Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

Crompton Greaves' Share Price Sees Slight Uptick Amid Market Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
47 seconds
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
1 min
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
1 min
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
1 min
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
1 min
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
1 min
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
2 mins
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
2 mins
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app