en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

South Africa Shines as Investment Beacon at World Economic Forum

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
South Africa Shines as Investment Beacon at World Economic Forum

South Africa is spotlighting its prowess as Africa’s most sophisticated and diverse economy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. The nation is presenting itself as a prime investment destination and a gateway to the African continent. Spearheaded by Brand South Africa, the country’s official marketing agency, the initiative aims to portray South Africa as a dynamic business environment ripe for investment across sectors including energy, high-tech, automotive, and agriculture.

South Africa’s Role at WEF

The WEF platform provides South Africa with an opportunity to participate in global discussions and promote its economic reforms and opportunities. The delegation, helmed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, comprises ministers from diverse economic sectors and representatives from major companies such as Old Mutual and AB InBev Group.

Focus on Structural Reforms

South Africa’s presentation will concentrate on its ongoing structural reforms, especially in the energy and logistics sectors, and the execution of Operation Vulindlela under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. This initiative is designed to modernize network industries and enhance competitiveness. Moreover, the country is prioritizing visa reforms to stimulate tourism and attract skilled labor.

Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan

A noteworthy topic at WEF will be South Africa’s energy sector, specifically its Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan. This strategy seeks sustainable resolutions for the nation’s electricity needs while aligning with the global push towards net zero emissions. The potential impact of carbon border tax adjustments on trade and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will also be discussed.

South Africa’s Digital Ambitions

Another highlight will be South Africa’s ambition to transition to a digital economy. This includes a focus on digital skills training and infrastructure, and the formulation of an AI National Plan. Despite hurdles like low domestic growth forecasts and global geopolitical risks, South Africa is committed to enacting fiscal policies to bolster public finances and stimulate GDP growth, with the private sector playing a pivotal role in these endeavors.

0
Africa Business Economy
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory
Following a considerable 4-1 triumph against Gombe United, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers’ technical advisor, has unveiled the team’s ambition to secure a position in the prestigious continental competitions by the season’s conclusion. The announcement came after Rangers, or the Flying Antelopes, as they are fondly referred to, showcased their prowess on the football field, demonstrating both
Rangers Eye Continental Competitions Following Convincing Victory
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
11 mins ago
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
16 mins ago
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
7 mins ago
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
7 mins ago
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
11 mins ago
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
11 seconds
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
48 seconds
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
1 min
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
2 mins
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
2 mins
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
2 mins
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
2 mins
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
2 mins
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
21 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app