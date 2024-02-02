Somerset Sees Council Tax Hike Amid Declining PCSO Numbers

In a recent move, the Avon and Somerset police and crime panel has approved a rise in council tax, which will lead to an additional £13 a year or 25p a week for the average household. This decision, made during a meeting in Taunton on February 1, aims to maintain the current number of newly recruited police officers amid pay raises and inflationary pressures. Despite an increase in council tax income, the number of police community support officers (PCSOs) in Somerset is set to decline over the next year.

From Consideration to Decision

Chief Constable Sarah Crew, who advocated for this hike over the originally considered £10 increase, emphasized the need for ongoing support for the officers. She also highlighted the delicate state of improvement within the force and underscored the necessity for strong leadership and culture. The decision to raise the council tax will inevitably require cuts elsewhere, leading to a halt in PCSO recruitment for a year. This will result in approximately 80 fewer PCSOs and savings from reductions in other police staff.

Contingencies and Expectations

The panel's approval of the tax increase is contingent on witnessing tangible improvements in local services, particularly focusing on the police and crime commissioner's performance. The commissioner, Mark Shelford, facing re-election on May 2, is under scrutiny. The decision has been made post a 12-week-long consultation, where the majority supported an increase of £10 or above. However, despite the council tax increase for police funding, concerns about the reduction in PCSO numbers in Somerset are growing.

The Balancing Act

The approved increase in council tax is expected to raise an additional £7.76 million and is seen as a necessary measure to balance the demands of pay raises, inflationary pressures, and maintaining the current number of newly recruited police officers. Nevertheless, the force must navigate this delicate balancing act, ensuring that the cutbacks do not adversely affect the police services, particularly the PCSOs, whose numbers are set to decline.