Africa

Somaliland Takes Bold Leap in Tech Development with 5G Launch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Somaliland Takes Bold Leap in Tech Development with 5G Launch

In the heart of the Horn of Africa, the autonomous region of Somaliland, known for its enduring quest for international recognition, has now reached a historic technological milestone. In collaboration with Telesom, a local telecommunications giant, 5G technology has been launched in the capital city, Hargeisa, and 12 other urban centers. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it positions Somaliland among the first low-income countries in Africa to deploy 5G technology.

Telesom: A Pioneer in Telecommunication

Telesom, a trailblazer in the region, first introduced mobile money services in 2009. In its latest stride, the company’s new 5G service is set to revolutionize communication and digital experiences for its users, boasting download speeds of up to 1,016 megabits per second. The introduction of 5G is poised to enable advancements across sectors, from education to health, transport, and agriculture. It paves the way for smart farming, remote surgery, and virtual reality learning opportunities.

Resilience and Progress Amid Challenges

Despite grappling with challenges like security issues, pervasive poverty, and a complex humanitarian situation, Somaliland’s resilience shines through in its digital progress. The region also benefits from affordable mobile internet rates. According to the Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing index by Cable, Somalia, which includes Somaliland, ranks fourth in Africa for the cheapest mobile internet.

Challenges and Opportunities

However, the widespread adoption of 5G technology is not without barriers. High costs of 5G-enabled handsets and the need for infrastructure expansion beyond urbanized areas pose significant challenges. Telesom’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) strategy, utilizing the 5G network, aims to extend high-speed internet to areas outside the existing fiber network. Analysts believe that 5G could contribute an additional $2.2 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2034, contingent on the private sector’s ability to leverage the technology effectively.

The launch of 5G in Somaliland marks a bold step in its tech-driven development, underscoring its determination to not only survive but thrive. It is a testament to the region’s commitment to progress, despite the odds, and a beacon of hope for other low-income regions in Africa.

Africa Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

