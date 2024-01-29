SOHAR Port and Green Data City Ink $210M Agreement for Data Computing Center

In a major leap towards digital transformation and economic development, SOHAR Port and Freezone have penned a land lease agreement with Green Data City (FZC) LLC. The agreement paves the way for the establishment of a Data Computing Center in the SOHAR Freezone. With an estimated investment of $210 million, this project is set to revolutionize the digital economy, offering a state-of-the-art facility for hosting, processing, and data mining.

A Digital Innovation Hub

The center will act as a hub for digital innovation, housing approximately 20,000 servers. These servers will be accommodated in 40-foot containers, equipped with sustainable cooling technologies such as immersion and hydro systems with dry coolers. The facility, sprawling over a 45,000 sqm area, is poised to support modern companies in their data storage, processing, and management needs. Olivier Ohnheiser, CEO of Green Data City, underscored the strategic importance of this collaboration. He emphasized that this project will position SOHAR as a global innovation hub and diversify the company's geographical presence.

Aligning with Oman's Long-Term Goals

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and DCEO SOHAR Port, drew attention to the agreement's alignment with Oman's long-term goals. It resonates with the nation's vision for economic diversification, technological innovation, and sustainable development. This agreement stands testament to SOHAR's pivotal role in shaping the nation's digital future. This venture not only strengthens the technological landscape but also enhances communication and information technology services, ensuring mutual success in the dynamic digital landscape.