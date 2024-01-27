Sohar Industrial City Attracts Investments and Advances in Development Projects in 2023

Attracting significant investment interest in 2023, Sohar Industrial City, operating under the aegis of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has received a total of 55 applications for potential investment opportunities. Out of these submissions, 45 projects have been greenlit for localization, set to span an area of 461,000 square meters.

Investment in Plastic Industries Complex

The plastic industries complex within the city has been a hotspot for new ventures, with five new agreements signed just this year. These agreements have brought in investments totaling OMR22 million and will facilitate seven projects across 80,000 square meters, with the promise of creating 200 jobs in their initial phase.

Seventh Phase of Development

The Director General of Sohar Industrial City, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mayasi, underscored the near completion of the city's seventh phase of development, which currently stands at a commendable 98.6 percent. This phase of development encompasses a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul, including a 32-kilometer road network fully equipped with street lighting, drinking water facilities, and a wastewater treatment station with a 2,000 cubic meter capacity. Also included are flood protection measures, an irrigation network, and two water supply tanks each with a capacity of 2,700 cubic meters.

'Masar' Service Centre Streamlining Investment

A notable addition to Sohar Industrial City's offerings is the 'Masar' service centre. This facility offers a streamlined investment process, enabling investors to acquire all necessary approvals, permits, and licenses through a single, efficient point of access. This one-stop-shop approach drastically expedites project initiation and operation, making Sohar Industrial City an increasingly attractive investment destination.