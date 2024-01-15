en English
Economy

Singapore’s Property Market Suffers Slowdown: Lowest Sales Since 2008

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Singapore's Property Market Suffers Slowdown: Lowest Sales Since 2008

In 2022, Singapore’s property market underwent a significant contraction, recording only 6,671 units sold by developers – the lowest annual sales figure since the financial crisis of 2008. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) reported a steep decline in December sales, which fell to a paltry 135 units, a startling plunge from the previous month’s figures.

A Confluence of Factors

This downturn can be traced back to a blend of influences, including purchasing restrictions enforced by the government and an overall decelerating economy. The government’s decision to raise the residential property tax for foreigners to a staggering 60% in April notably dampened external demand.

Further Pressure on Developer Margins

Despite the sales slump, developers are bracing for more pressure in 2023. A surge of upcoming projects – approximately 44 in total – threatens to exacerbate the situation. The outlook for the real estate market is shrouded in uncertainty, with analysts presenting mixed forecasts.

Contrasting Predictions

Morgan Stanley anticipates a 3% price drop, Citigroup predicts a potential 4-5% increase, while Bloomberg Intelligence envisions a possible sideways movement, albeit with some downside risks. Notwithstanding the market’s turmoil, private residential home prices appreciated by 6.7% in 2022, propped up by local demand, particularly in districts with a scarcity of such complexes.

The government may mull over additional measures to maintain market stability if prices outpace economic fundamentals. Singapore’s largest listed property firm, City Developments Ltd., saw its shares decline by 19%, outpacing the drop in the country’s benchmark equity index. Overall, transaction volumes, encompassing resale deals, hit their lowest point since 2016. However, the impact on prices has been moderate, thanks to sustained local demand.

Economy Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

