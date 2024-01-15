Singapore’s Property Market Suffers Slowdown: Lowest Sales Since 2008

In 2022, Singapore’s property market underwent a significant contraction, recording only 6,671 units sold by developers – the lowest annual sales figure since the financial crisis of 2008. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) reported a steep decline in December sales, which fell to a paltry 135 units, a startling plunge from the previous month’s figures.

A Confluence of Factors

This downturn can be traced back to a blend of influences, including purchasing restrictions enforced by the government and an overall decelerating economy. The government’s decision to raise the residential property tax for foreigners to a staggering 60% in April notably dampened external demand.

Further Pressure on Developer Margins

Despite the sales slump, developers are bracing for more pressure in 2023. A surge of upcoming projects – approximately 44 in total – threatens to exacerbate the situation. The outlook for the real estate market is shrouded in uncertainty, with analysts presenting mixed forecasts.

Contrasting Predictions

Morgan Stanley anticipates a 3% price drop, Citigroup predicts a potential 4-5% increase, while Bloomberg Intelligence envisions a possible sideways movement, albeit with some downside risks. Notwithstanding the market’s turmoil, private residential home prices appreciated by 6.7% in 2022, propped up by local demand, particularly in districts with a scarcity of such complexes.

The government may mull over additional measures to maintain market stability if prices outpace economic fundamentals. Singapore’s largest listed property firm, City Developments Ltd., saw its shares decline by 19%, outpacing the drop in the country’s benchmark equity index. Overall, transaction volumes, encompassing resale deals, hit their lowest point since 2016. However, the impact on prices has been moderate, thanks to sustained local demand.