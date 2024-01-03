Singapore’s Private Home Prices Rise in 2023: A Look Into 2024

In 2023, Singapore’s private home prices saw an increase of 6.7 per cent, marking a significant yet slower growth compared to the 8.6 per cent and 10.6 per cent increase in 2022 and 2021 respectively. The fourth quarter of 2023 alone witnessed a 2.7 per cent rise in prices, driven by new projects such as J’den in Jurong East, Hillock Green in Lentor, and Watten House in Bukit Timah.

Notable Projects Spur Growth

One of the key contributors to this surge was CapitaLand’s J’den, selling an impressive 89 per cent of its units at a record-breaking price for suburban condominiums in Singapore. UOL Group’s Watten House also witnessed strong sales. These successes, among others, were reflected in the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)’s flash estimates, indicating a significant jump from the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter to a 2.7 per cent price increase in the last quarter of 2023.

(Read Also: EY’s 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment)

Cooling Measures Slow Down Price Growth

Industry experts attribute the cooling in property price growth to factors such as higher interest rates, slower economic growth, and increased duties on housing transactions, all of which have contributed to a decrease in buying activity. Nonetheless, the market is anticipated to maintain stability with consistent demand in the first half of 2024. This stability is expected to be supported by approximately 15 notable property launches, thus providing a broader range of options to prospective buyers.

(Read Also: Singapore to Legalize Cats in Government-Built Apartments)

2024: A More Moderate Growth Expected

The real estate market’s growth in 2024 is projected to be more moderate compared to recent years. While the market adjusts to the cooling measures, the steady demand from local investors, coupled with the anticipated new project launches, is expected to maintain a high yet stable price range. However, analysts predict a potential 3% decline and a cooldown lasting up to two years. Despite the cooling measures, local property investors’ appetite remains strong, presenting an alternative channel for real estate investments in S REITs. As 2024 unfolds, the narrative of Singapore’s real estate market continues, encapsulating a dance of power, ambition, and seismic shifts in the global order.

Read More