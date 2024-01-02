Singapore’s Private Home Prices: A Slowdown in 2023, Optimism for 2024

In 2023, Singapore’s private real estate market experienced a slowdown in growth for the second consecutive year, with home prices rising by 6.7%, a notable deceleration compared to the 8.6% increase in 2022 and a more significant 10.6% in 2021. However, the final quarter of 2023 saw a resurgence in price growth, with a 2.7% rise, far outpacing the 0.8% increase seen in the third quarter. This surge was primarily driven by strong sales in newly launched projects such as Hillock Green, J’den, and Watten House.

Shift in Buyer Demographics

The market dynamics underwent a significant shift in 2023, largely owing to the April hike in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) to 60% for foreign buyers. This substantial increase resulted in a sharp decline in foreign purchases and a corresponding rise in transactions by Singaporeans and permanent residents, who constituted 98.5% of the buying demographic in the final quarter of 2023.

Deceleration of Transaction Volume

Alongside these shifts, the transaction volume in the private home market experienced a downturn. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a 27% quarter-on-quarter decrease, and the year as a whole witnessed a nearly 15% fall in transaction volume. This marked the lowest annual sale transaction volume since 2016, indicating a potential cooling in the market.

Outlook for 2024

Looking forward to 2024, experts predict a stabilisation in the market. Up to 38 new projects are set to launch, with as many as 12 expected in the first quarter alone. Analysts project a moderate price growth, ranging between 3 to 6% for the entire year, signalling a cautious optimism for the real estate sector. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has also taken proactive measures to increase private housing supply through the government land sales (GLS) program. This is aimed at meeting demand and maintaining price stability in alignment with economic fundamentals.