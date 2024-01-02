en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Singapore’s Private Home Prices: A Slowdown in 2023, Optimism for 2024

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Singapore’s Private Home Prices: A Slowdown in 2023, Optimism for 2024

In 2023, Singapore’s private real estate market experienced a slowdown in growth for the second consecutive year, with home prices rising by 6.7%, a notable deceleration compared to the 8.6% increase in 2022 and a more significant 10.6% in 2021. However, the final quarter of 2023 saw a resurgence in price growth, with a 2.7% rise, far outpacing the 0.8% increase seen in the third quarter. This surge was primarily driven by strong sales in newly launched projects such as Hillock Green, J’den, and Watten House.

Shift in Buyer Demographics

The market dynamics underwent a significant shift in 2023, largely owing to the April hike in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) to 60% for foreign buyers. This substantial increase resulted in a sharp decline in foreign purchases and a corresponding rise in transactions by Singaporeans and permanent residents, who constituted 98.5% of the buying demographic in the final quarter of 2023.

Deceleration of Transaction Volume

Alongside these shifts, the transaction volume in the private home market experienced a downturn. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a 27% quarter-on-quarter decrease, and the year as a whole witnessed a nearly 15% fall in transaction volume. This marked the lowest annual sale transaction volume since 2016, indicating a potential cooling in the market.

Outlook for 2024

Looking forward to 2024, experts predict a stabilisation in the market. Up to 38 new projects are set to launch, with as many as 12 expected in the first quarter alone. Analysts project a moderate price growth, ranging between 3 to 6% for the entire year, signalling a cautious optimism for the real estate sector. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has also taken proactive measures to increase private housing supply through the government land sales (GLS) program. This is aimed at meeting demand and maintaining price stability in alignment with economic fundamentals.

0
Economy Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Market Indices Face Downturn as FIIs Retune Future Positions

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change's Growing Financial Impact on the U.S. Economy

By Nitish Verma

Sensex and Nifty Drop Points: IT and Financial Sectors Drive Decline

By Nimrah Khatoon

Revving Up GDP Growth: Ex-Ambassador Mukwita’s Strategy to Alleviate Poverty in Zambia

By Safak Costu

Revving Up GDP Growth: Ex-Ambassador Mukwita’s Strategy to Alleviate ...
@Economy · 3 mins
Revving Up GDP Growth: Ex-Ambassador Mukwita’s Strategy to Alleviate ...
heart comment 0
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND’s Economic Policies

By Nitish Verma

Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
Rate Cuts Loom, but High Borrowing Costs Expected to Persist

By Nimrah Khatoon

Rate Cuts Loom, but High Borrowing Costs Expected to Persist
Cameroon Anticipates Petroleum Price Hike in 2024 Amid Subsidy Cuts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cameroon Anticipates Petroleum Price Hike in 2024 Amid Subsidy Cuts
Economist Muhumuza Examines Uganda’s Economic Leaders, Fuel Import Shift

By Israel Ojoko

Economist Muhumuza Examines Uganda's Economic Leaders, Fuel Import Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
3 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
3 mins
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
3 mins
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
3 mins
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
5 mins
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
6 mins
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
6 mins
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
6 mins
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
46 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
49 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app