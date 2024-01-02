Singapore’s Economy Surges in Q4 2023, Registers Fastest Growth Rate Since Q3 2022

In a bullish turn of events, Singapore’s economy demonstrated robust growth in the final quarter of 2023, registering a 2.8% year-on-year increase, as per the preliminary estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). This surge marks a significant uptick from the 1% expansion witnessed in the third quarter and stands as the most rapid growth rate since the third quarter of 2022.

Annual Economic Performance

Over the complete year of 2023, Singapore’s economic growth clocked in at 1.2%, a slowdown compared to the 3.6% growth observed in 2022. However, this figure aligns with the MTI’s forecast of approximately 1% growth projected in November 2023. Despite mounting international challenges such as conflicts and tensions encompassing Gaza, Ukraine, the U.S., and China, Singapore successfully averted a recession in 2023.

Highlighting Inflation and Cost of Living

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged the strain imposed by a higher cost of living on households, while noting that inflation is on a gradual descent. The manufacturing sector, accounting for nearly 20% of Singapore’s economy, expanded by 3.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, bouncing back from the declines experienced in the initial three quarters of the year.

Projection for 2024

Peering into the future, the MTI anticipates that Singapore’s GDP will expand by about 1% to 3% in 2024. This projection is based on the expectation that major global economies may experience a slowdown during the first half of the year, with a potential recovery on the horizon in the latter half.

Overall, Singapore’s strong performance in the final quarter of 2023 and its positive outlook for 2024 signal a resilient economy capable of navigating through global uncertainties and internal pressures.