en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Singapore’s Economy Surges in Q4 2023, Registers Fastest Growth Rate Since Q3 2022

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Singapore’s Economy Surges in Q4 2023, Registers Fastest Growth Rate Since Q3 2022

In a bullish turn of events, Singapore’s economy demonstrated robust growth in the final quarter of 2023, registering a 2.8% year-on-year increase, as per the preliminary estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). This surge marks a significant uptick from the 1% expansion witnessed in the third quarter and stands as the most rapid growth rate since the third quarter of 2022.

Annual Economic Performance

Over the complete year of 2023, Singapore’s economic growth clocked in at 1.2%, a slowdown compared to the 3.6% growth observed in 2022. However, this figure aligns with the MTI’s forecast of approximately 1% growth projected in November 2023. Despite mounting international challenges such as conflicts and tensions encompassing Gaza, Ukraine, the U.S., and China, Singapore successfully averted a recession in 2023.

Highlighting Inflation and Cost of Living

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged the strain imposed by a higher cost of living on households, while noting that inflation is on a gradual descent. The manufacturing sector, accounting for nearly 20% of Singapore’s economy, expanded by 3.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, bouncing back from the declines experienced in the initial three quarters of the year.

Projection for 2024

Peering into the future, the MTI anticipates that Singapore’s GDP will expand by about 1% to 3% in 2024. This projection is based on the expectation that major global economies may experience a slowdown during the first half of the year, with a potential recovery on the horizon in the latter half.

Overall, Singapore’s strong performance in the final quarter of 2023 and its positive outlook for 2024 signal a resilient economy capable of navigating through global uncertainties and internal pressures.

0
Business Economy Singapore
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets D ...
@Business · 16 mins
2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets D ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024
X Corp. Set to Transform Turks & Caicos Business Landscape in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp. Set to Transform Turks & Caicos Business Landscape in 2024
Bitcoin Smashes Past the $45,000 Mark: What’s Driving the Surge?

By Olalekan Adigun

Bitcoin Smashes Past the $45,000 Mark: What's Driving the Surge?
Hybrid Work Model Dominates as Fully Remote Work Declines, Says EY Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hybrid Work Model Dominates as Fully Remote Work Declines, Says EY Survey
Latest Headlines
World News
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
1 min
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
1 min
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
1 min
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
2 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
4 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
4 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
4 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
4 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
5 mins
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
21 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app