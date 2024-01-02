en English
Business

Singapore’s Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Singapore’s Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

In a noteworthy climax to 2023, Singapore’s economy showcased a robust growth rate, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.8% in the final quarter. This growth was no small feat, representing the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2022, and a significant leap from the 1% growth documented in the preceding quarter. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the economic expansion clocked in at 1.7%, outpacing the previous quarter’s growth rate of 1.3%.

Annual Growth and Predictions

Throughout the course of 2023, Singapore’s economy grew by 1.2%, a deceleration when compared to the 3.6% expansion witnessed in 2022. Yet, this aligns precisely with the projections put forth by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in November, which anticipated a growth rate circling around 1%. In response to the year’s performance, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong lauded the nation’s ability to evade a recession, particularly considering the challenging global environment rife with conflicts and geopolitical tensions. Yet, he also acknowledged the persisting struggle faced by households grappling with a high cost of living, despite a declining trend in inflation.

A Narrow Escape and Turnaround

Singapore’s economy managed to narrowly skirt a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. This was achieved through a modest 0.1% growth in the second quarter, bouncing back from a 0.3% decline in the first quarter. A significant turnaround was marked in the manufacturing sector, which constitutes 20% of the economy. After three quarters of decline, this sector reversed its course to expand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter.

Outlook for 2024

Looking forward, the MTI has projected Singapore’s GDP growth to range between 1% and 3% for 2024. This forecast is based on the expectation that major global economies will experience a slowdown in the first half of the year, followed by an improvement in the latter half. This growth trajectory underscores the resilience and adaptability of Singapore’s economy amidst an ever-evolving global landscape.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

