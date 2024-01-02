en English
Business

Singapore’s Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Singapore’s Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023

Defying the economic odds, Singapore’s economy reported a year-on-year growth of 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, as per the early estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. This marks a significant leap from the 1% expansion observed in the preceding quarter, making it the fastest growth rate since the third quarter of 2022. On a sequential basis, the economy flourished by 1.7% outpacing the third quarter’s 1.3% growth.

2023 Economic Performance

Despite the global economic slowdown, Singapore managed to avoid a recession in 2023 with an overall growth rate of 1.2%. This is a deceleration compared to the 3.6% growth in 2022. However, it is in alignment with the Ministry’s forecast from November, predicting approximately 1% growth. The city-state narrowly escaped a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction, by reporting a marginal growth of 0.1% in the second quarter after a 0.3% contraction in the first quarter.

Manufacturing Sector: The Game Changer

Singapore’s manufacturing sector, accounting for approximately 20% of the economy, emerged as a beacon of hope. The sector expanded by 3.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, rallying from a 4.7% contraction in the preceding quarter. The growth was witnessed across all clusters, barring precision engineering. This rebound was instrumental in bolstering the city-state’s economic performance in the tail end of 2023.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Forecast

As we step into 2024, the Ministry anticipates Singapore’s GDP to grow by around 1% to 3%. However, potential headwinds are anticipated in the form of a slowdown in major global economies like the U.S. in the first half of the year, with a gradual recovery expected in the second half. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his New Year’s message, acknowledged the trials of 2023, inclusive of international tensions and conflicts, but emphasized how the nation successfully averted a recession.

Business Economy Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

