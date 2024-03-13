Singapore's 2024 Economic Outlook Brightens: Growth Forecast Rises, Inflation Expectations Dip

Following a comprehensive survey conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in mid-February, the economic growth forecast for Singapore in 2024 has been adjusted upwards. This positive adjustment comes in the wake of the country's central bank publishing its latest findings, which point towards an optimistic future driven by anticipated improvements in external growth conditions. The survey, which encapsulated the insights of 23 economists, revealed a median growth expectation of 2.4% for the year, marking an increase from the 2.3% forecasted in December.

Economic Forecast Upgrade: A Closer Look

These upgraded growth projections are underscored by a more buoyant external demand outlook, which has significantly contributed to the economists' optimistic stance. Notably, the Ministry of Trade and Industry aligns with this positive perspective, projecting the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to range between 1.0% and 3.0% for 2024. Furthermore, the survey unveiled a recalibration in inflation forecasts, with headline inflation and core inflation now expected to settle between 3.0% and 3.4%, a slight decrease from previously higher predictions. This adjustment is particularly noteworthy as MAS projects core inflation to moderate to an average of 2.5–3.5% for the year.

Underpinning Factors and Economic Implications

The revision in economic growth and inflation forecasts can be attributed to a myriad of factors. The survey's timing, conducted after the release of the fourth-quarter GDP results for the previous year, which indicated a slowdown, played a critical role in reshaping economists' expectations. Additionally, the survey highlighted several risks that could potentially derail this optimistic outlook, including slower external growth, geopolitical tensions, and persistent inflationary pressures. Despite these concerns, the forecasters remain hopeful, projecting a 2.5% GDP growth in 2025 and anticipating the unemployment rate to stabilize at 2.1% by year-end.

Looking Ahead: Monetary Policy and Economic Stability

As Singapore navigates through the uncertainties of the global economic landscape, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's monetary policy stance is expected to remain tight in the upcoming review. This approach underscores the central bank's commitment to ensuring economic stability amid fluctuating external conditions. The survey's findings not only reflect a cautiously optimistic outlook for Singapore's economy but also highlight the resilience and adaptability of the city-state in the face of global economic challenges. The projected easing in inflation coupled with steady growth forecasts underscores the potential for sustained economic recovery and development, reinforcing Singapore's position as a vibrant economic hub in the region.