en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

In his New Year’s message, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed that the city-state had successfully skirted a recession in 2023, noting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 1.2%. This figure comfortably exceeded the trade ministry’s earlier forecast of around 1% expansion, shining a ray of optimism in an otherwise turbulent global economic landscape.

Anticipating Future Challenges

However, the prime minister didn’t shy away from painting a realistic picture of the potential hurdles ahead. He cited a ‘troubled’ international environment that he expects will cast a shadow on the nation’s economic growth and security. Despite these challenges, Singapore’s official growth projection for 2024 remains upbeat, with an anticipated growth rate of 1% to 3%.

(Read Also: Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead)

Economic Performance Amidst Global Uncertainties

Despite experiencing a slowdown in the October-December period, Singapore’s economy still managed to muster a year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%, up from the previous 1.1%. This resilience, despite international challenges, has been attributed to measures taken to buffer against higher living costs and the relentless pursuit of economic stability and growth.

(Read Also: Singapore’s Economy Dodges Recession, Grows 1.2% in 2023)

Preparing for a Leadership Transition

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also took the opportunity to announce a forthcoming leadership transition, with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong primed to take over as Prime Minister in 2024. He emphasized the importance of this transition and called upon Singaporeans to extend their support to the incoming leadership. The new team’s focus will be on upskilling the workforce, providing affordable housing, and overhauling the healthcare system, all while navigating the global issues that could impact Singapore’s economy.

Read More

0
Asia Economy Singapore
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Resurgence of Global Tourism: Unique Narratives from 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence

By Quadri Adejumo

China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel

By Momen Zellmi

North Korea Rings in 2024 with Vibrant New Year Celebrations

By Shivani Chauhan

Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience ...
heart comment 0
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

By BNN Correspondents

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address
Hong Kong New Year’s Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong New Year's Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations

By Salman Khan

Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response

By Rizwan Shah

Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
1 min
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
3 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
4 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
4 mins
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
6 mins
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
6 mins
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
8 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
9 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
10 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
47 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app