en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead

In a testament to its resilience amidst the tumultuous global landscape, Singapore’s economy expanded by 1.2 percent in 2023, successfully dodging a recession, as stated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The 1.2 percent growth rate slightly surpasses the trade ministry’s earlier estimate of approximately 1 percent growth.

Challenges Persist for Singapore’s Economy

Despite the modest economic expansion, Prime Minister Lee cautioned about the potential impact of geopolitical risks on the economy’s performance in 2024. The official growth projection for the coming year remains between 1 and 3 percent. With softer global demand for exports, Singapore’s domestic growth has been bolstered by the resumption of air travel in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Geopolitical Risks and Climate Change Concerns

Prime Minister Lee underscored the geopolitical tensions and risks in the region, particularly maritime conflicts in the South China Sea, as potential threats to the nation’s economic stability. Furthermore, he emphasized the urgency for Singapore to adapt to the consequences of climate change, such as rising temperatures and sea levels, and transition towards a net-zero carbon emissions economy.

Leadership Transition in Sight

In addition to his economic outlook, Prime Minister Lee also called for unity as he prepares to pass the leadership torch to his deputy, Lawrence Wong. Should Wong assume the position, it would mark only the second occasion since Singapore’s independence in 1965 where the prime minister does not hail from the Lee family.

0
Economy International Relations Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma

By Quadri Adejumo

India's Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Decoding 2024: The Future Landscape of Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Powerful Dell Precision 7680 Workstation Now More Affordable with Significant Discount

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Australia's Housing Market: A Slowdown with Regional Variations ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Australia's Housing Market: A Slowdown with Regional Variations ...
heart comment 0
The Value of a Degree: Weighing Career Satisfaction Against Earnings Potential

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

The Value of a Degree: Weighing Career Satisfaction Against Earnings Potential
Divergent Trading Patterns Emerge as FIIs and DIIs Display Contrasting Stances in Indian Stock Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Divergent Trading Patterns Emerge as FIIs and DIIs Display Contrasting Stances in Indian Stock Market
Rising Food Prices and Declining Cooking Skills: A Double Whammy for Canadians

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rising Food Prices and Declining Cooking Skills: A Double Whammy for Canadians
India’s Income Tax Returns Hit Record High: Digital Transformation at Its Core

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Income Tax Returns Hit Record High: Digital Transformation at Its Core
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
29 seconds
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
57 seconds
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
2 mins
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
2 mins
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
3 mins
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
4 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
4 mins
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
4 mins
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
4 mins
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
4 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
47 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app