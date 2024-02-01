Singapore Business Confidence Remains Positive with Accommodation Industry Leading Optimism

In Singapore, the Department of Statistics has divulged survey results showcasing that business confidence from January to June 2024 has seen a slight decrease, yet the overall sentiment remains upbeat. The survey indicates that 19% of firms forecast an improvement in business conditions, while 14% predict a downturn. The net result is a positive balance of 5% of firms projecting a more favorable business landscape.

Accommodation Industry: The Torchbearer of Optimism

The accommodation industry stands as the most confident sector, buoyed by the anticipation of a rise in tourist arrivals for both leisure and business purposes. The industry also expects an upsurge in events such as meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and concerts, which will directly contribute to its growth.

Retail and Finance & Insurance Sectors: A Positive Outlook

Retailers are also maintaining a sanguine outlook, particularly with the impending Chinese New Year. This optimism is driven by the expected increase in shopping activities and the issuance of more Community Development Council vouchers. Similarly, the finance and insurance industry is looking forward to a positive half-year, attributing their confidence to the surge in e-commerce spending which directly benefits payment service providers.

Transportation and Food & Beverage Industries: Potential Challenges Ahead

On the flip side, the transportation and storage industry, especially water transport firms, foresee challenging times ahead due to decreased market demand amidst economic uncertainties. Food and beverage operators also express a less positive sentiment about H1 2024 when compared to the second half of 2023, which included the year-end festive season.

Employment Prospects: Accommodation and Recreation, Community & Personal Services Industries in Focus

In terms of employment, the accommodation industry is set to ramp up hiring to cater to the anticipated increase in travelers. The recreation, community, and personal services industry also project higher employment levels in response to their positive revenue outlook. The Business Expectations Survey for the services sector is carried out quarterly by the Singapore Department of Statistics, with the first quarter 2024 survey conducted from December 2023 to January 2024.