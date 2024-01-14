en English
Silver’s Significant Rally: A Reaction to the PPI Numbers

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
On Friday’s trading session, the world witnessed a significant rally in silver, a response to cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers. The data implied that the Federal Reserve might be effectively controlling inflation, thereby triggering speculation about potential interest rate cuts in the future.

Market Sentiment and Silver’s Price

The market sentiment seems to be leaning towards the belief that the price of silver is nearing its bottom, with the $22 level serving as a robust long-term support. The metal’s price broke through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), formerly viewed as a minor resistance. Analysts suggest that if it surpasses the 50-day EMA, it could rise towards the $24.50 mark.

Paving the Way to the Long-term Trading Range

Overcoming the $24.50 level may carve a path to the $26 level, the upper boundary of the longer-term trading range. Silver’s industrial utility, besides its status as a precious metal, is also a factor for investors to bear in mind. Positive economic measures by the Federal Reserve could stimulate the industrial sector, thereby affecting the demand for silver.

Current Market Strategy for Silver

The current market strategy for silver is to buy on the dips. Investors are advised to start with small positions and gradually build them up to reap the benefits of value as it presents itself. This strategy is suggested in light of the mixed signals from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and PPI reports that have injected a degree of uncertainty, impacting silver’s short-term price movements.

The implications of the PPI data on the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions are profound and could potentially dictate the timing of the Fed’s next rate cut, a factor crucial for silver markets.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

