Shop Price Inflation Dips to December 2021 Low: Falling Food Costs, Retailer Wars Credited

Shop price inflation in the UK has experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest point since December 2021, thanks to a drop in food costs and intensified competition among retailers. This development marks a pivotal shift in the economic landscape, offering a reprieve to consumers facing financial pressures. March's figures showcase a deceleration in both food and non-food inflation, highlighting the effectiveness of strategic price cuts and promotions by retailers.

Decline in Food Prices Fuels Inflation Easing

Food prices, a critical component of the overall inflation rate, have seen a notable decrease. In March, food inflation stood at 3.7%, a drop from February's 5%. This easing is primarily attributed to a slowdown in fresh food inflation, which fell to 2.6%. Retailers have been aggressively promoting and lowering prices on various items, including Easter treats, which has contributed to this downward trend. The competition among supermarkets has played a significant role in reducing food prices, thereby easing the overall shop price inflation.

Non-Food Products Also See Price Drops

In addition to food items, non-food product inflation has also decreased, reaching a low of 0.2% in <a href="https://