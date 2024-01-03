Shenzhen Stock Exchange Hosts Symposia to Foster High-Quality Company Growth

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) recently embarked on a series of high-level symposia with companies spanning the green low-carbon, advanced manufacturing, and digital economy sectors, as well as ones that have recently been listed post-IPO reform. The central objective of these dialogues was to comprehend the pulse of industry development, offer solutions to operational challenges, and foster high-quality growth of these companies, a goal in line with the directives of the Central Economic Work Conference and Central Financial Work Conference.

Green Low-carbon Sector: A Strategic Opportunity

The green low-carbon sector, which proudly hosts around 300 listed companies, finds itself on the cusp of a strategic opportunity. The primary focus is on bolstering the competitiveness of the new energy industry chain. The symposium served as a platform for these companies to discuss industry trends, share highlights, explore common issues, and articulate suggestions and demands that could help them seize this opportunity.

Advanced Manufacturing: Innovation and Expansion

The advanced manufacturing symposium, which welcomed nearly 500 listed companies, underscored the sector’s pivotal role in driving high-quality economic development. The symposium emphasized the need for innovation and expansion into international markets, topics that were deeply discussed and explored. Technological innovation and competitiveness in market competition were key themes.

Digital Economy: Seizing Opportunities

Over 400 companies from the digital economy sector were part of the symposium. The discussion revolved around seizing digital development opportunities and advancing innovation. The companies were encouraged to articulate their suggestions and demands, thereby contributing to shaping the roadmap for this rapidly evolving sector.

Newly Listed Companies: Compliance and Responsibility

Newly listed companies post-IPO reform highlighted the importance of compliance, social responsibility, and the protection of investor interests. The symposium provided them a platform to discuss these crucial aspects and foster a culture of compliance and responsibility.

In conclusion, the SZSE remains committed to implementing the spirit of central economic directives, supporting the enhancement of listed companies, and serving the broader economy and society through technological innovation and high-standard regulatory services.