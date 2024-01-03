en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shenzhen Stock Exchange Hosts Symposia to Foster High-Quality Company Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Shenzhen Stock Exchange Hosts Symposia to Foster High-Quality Company Growth

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) recently embarked on a series of high-level symposia with companies spanning the green low-carbon, advanced manufacturing, and digital economy sectors, as well as ones that have recently been listed post-IPO reform. The central objective of these dialogues was to comprehend the pulse of industry development, offer solutions to operational challenges, and foster high-quality growth of these companies, a goal in line with the directives of the Central Economic Work Conference and Central Financial Work Conference.

Green Low-carbon Sector: A Strategic Opportunity

The green low-carbon sector, which proudly hosts around 300 listed companies, finds itself on the cusp of a strategic opportunity. The primary focus is on bolstering the competitiveness of the new energy industry chain. The symposium served as a platform for these companies to discuss industry trends, share highlights, explore common issues, and articulate suggestions and demands that could help them seize this opportunity.

Advanced Manufacturing: Innovation and Expansion

The advanced manufacturing symposium, which welcomed nearly 500 listed companies, underscored the sector’s pivotal role in driving high-quality economic development. The symposium emphasized the need for innovation and expansion into international markets, topics that were deeply discussed and explored. Technological innovation and competitiveness in market competition were key themes.

Digital Economy: Seizing Opportunities

Over 400 companies from the digital economy sector were part of the symposium. The discussion revolved around seizing digital development opportunities and advancing innovation. The companies were encouraged to articulate their suggestions and demands, thereby contributing to shaping the roadmap for this rapidly evolving sector.

Newly Listed Companies: Compliance and Responsibility

Newly listed companies post-IPO reform highlighted the importance of compliance, social responsibility, and the protection of investor interests. The symposium provided them a platform to discuss these crucial aspects and foster a culture of compliance and responsibility.

In conclusion, the SZSE remains committed to implementing the spirit of central economic directives, supporting the enhancement of listed companies, and serving the broader economy and society through technological innovation and high-standard regulatory services.

0
Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Federal Reserve Hints At Ending Interest Rate Hikes and Reducing Borrowing Costs in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

Zayani Leasing Provides Elite Technology Middle East with Diverse Fleet of Vehicles

By Shivani Chauhan

Home Credit Philippines Sees Sales Surge in Tech and Lifestyle Products

By BNN Correspondents

Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital Boost MSME Financing in Malaysia with Investment in Funding Societies

By BNN Correspondents

Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive ...
@Business · 1 min
Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive ...
heart comment 0
Amazon Driver’s Shortcut Across Green Space Sparks Outrage in Ballincollig

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Amazon Driver's Shortcut Across Green Space Sparks Outrage in Ballincollig
A Surge in Cyprus’ Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023

By BNN Correspondents

A Surge in Cyprus' Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023
HOCHTIEF’s Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE

By Bijay Laxmi

HOCHTIEF's Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE
US Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Inflation Predictions and Influences

By Aqsa Younas Rana

US Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Inflation Predictions and Influences
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
41 seconds
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
50 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
1 min
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
1 min
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
1 min
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
1 min
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
1 min
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
1 min
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app