Shell Polska Charged for Misleading Fuel Discounts, Faces Consumer Protection Scrutiny

The President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has leveled charges against Shell Polska for allegedly violating consumer rights by not providing clear prior pricing information on fuel discounts. The controversy centers around the "Tuesdays and Thursdays with Shell V-Power" promotion, which failed to disclose the lowest price of fuel 30 days before the discounts, obstructing consumers' ability to judge the promotion's value.

Alleged Violation of Consumer Rights

UOKiK's investigation into Shell Polska's promotional practices has unearthed concerns about the transparency of the "Tuesdays and Thursdays with Shell V-Power" campaign. According to UOKiK, essential details concerning the fuel prices before the application of discounts were conspicuously absent in both the marketing materials and at the points of sale. This omission, UOKiK argues, could mislead consumers regarding the actual savings offered by the promotion, potentially infringing upon their collective interests. UOKiK has warned that such practices could result in a fine amounting to up to 10% of Shell Polska's annual turnover, should the charges be substantiated.

Omnibus Directive and Market Compliance

In light of the Omnibus Directive, which came into effect on January 1, 2023, UOKiK has intensified its scrutiny over promotional representations, aiming to ensure that businesses comply with new obligations towards consumer transparency. The directive mandates clear communication regarding discount offers, including the need to display the lowest price of a product or service within the 30 days preceding a discount. UOKiK's recent actions against Shell Polska form part of a broader effort to enforce these regulations, with the office having already charged four companies for misrepresentations, conducted over 70 soft inquiries, and initiated 14 explanatory proceedings targeting brick-and-mortar stores.

Shell Polska's Response and Future Cooperation

Responding to the charges, Shell Polska's press office has expressed the company's intent to cooperate fully with UOKiK to clarify the situation. Shell aims to review the charges thoroughly and respond in due course, having already communicated its perspective on the promotion's mechanics and responded to UOKiK's inquiries prior. This commitment to transparency and cooperation may pave the way for a resolution that aligns with both the regulatory expectations and consumer interests.

As the case unfolds, it will be crucial to observe how Shell Polska adjusts its promotional strategies and whether this situation prompts a broader industry shift towards greater transparency in consumer communications. This incident not only underscores the significance of clear and honest marketing practices but also highlights the essential role of regulatory bodies in safeguarding consumer interests. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for promotional practices across various sectors, reinforcing the importance of adherence to consumer protection laws.