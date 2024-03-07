Sharjah's 'Household Income & Expenditure Survey 2024' Aims to Elevate Community Wellbeing

The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in Sharjah has embarked on a significant project, the 'Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024', to gather crucial data from a diverse set of 2,520 households. This initiative, part of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, is designed to shed light on the economic and social dynamics within the emirate, aiming to enhance the quality of life for both nationals and expatriates.

National initiative to ensure decent living

Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, the Director of DSCD, highlighted the survey's importance in realising the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. He pointed out that the initiative aligns with the vision of Sharjah's leadership, prioritising the prosperity and sustainable development of the community. According to him, the survey is a critical tool in the efforts to foster an environment of happiness, positivity, creativity, and excellence.

Data Collection

The methodical approach to data collection includes the use of electronic forms and daily expense diaries, wherein selected households will meticulously record their daily and weekly expenditures. This detailed tracking aims to provide a comprehensive overview of consumption patterns, facilitating a deeper understanding of the community's needs and aspirations. DSCD encourages participants to maintain a digital record of their expenditures to ensure accuracy in data collection.

Impact on Policy Making

The insights derived from the 'Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024' are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping economic and social policies. By offering a detailed analysis of household lifestyles and living conditions, the survey promises to equip decision-makers with the data needed to enact measures that genuinely improve the lives of individuals and families across the emirate.

As the survey progresses, its findings will likely influence the development of vital sectors and essential services, aligning with His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi's vision for a community-centered development approach. This initiative not only highlights Sharjah's commitment to its residents' wellbeing but also sets a precedent for how data can drive societal progress.