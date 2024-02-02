In a recent announcement, Serabi Gold plc has declared the awarding of 888,019 Conditional Share Awards to its employees, inclusive of directors, under the 2020 Restricted Share Plan. This move is part of the firm's annual compensation review and is designed to stimulate performance and foster a sense of shared ownership.

Awards Under the 2020 Restricted Share Plan

The 2020 Restricted Share Plan, which was green-lighted by shareholders in June 2020 and subsequently adopted in November, forms the basis of these awards. The granted shares are subject to a stringent three-year performance period. The criteria governing this performance period have been meticulously set by the Board to foster commitment and reward success.

Details of the Share Awards

Out of the total, directors have received a hefty count of 657,201 awards, with the remaining being allocated to other employees. The decided number of shares awarded is based on the 30-day average share price as of January 30, 2024. This method ensures a fair and balanced distribution of awards, pegged to the real-time value of the company.

In an interesting turn of events, Serabi also reported that the Conditional Share Awards from 2021, amounting to 459,800, have lapsed. This has occurred due to the performance criteria not being met, showcasing the company's insistence on high performance standards.

Current State of Conditional Share Awards

With the newly minted awards, there are now 2,503,619 Conditional Share Awards in issue. This sizable amount is equivalent to 3.31% of the company's issued share capital, underscoring the considerable stake employees have in the company's fortunes. This move is seen as a significant step towards creating an environment of shared success and mutual growth.

The announcement also contained some forward-looking statements that reflect the Directors' expectations and assumptions about the company's future. While these are not guarantees of performance, they do provide some insight into the strategic direction the company is likely to take. The scientific and technical information contained in the announcement was reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director and a qualified person.