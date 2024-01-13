en English
Business

Sector Economic Performance Decline: Unraveling the Implications for National Economy

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Sector Economic Performance Decline: Unraveling the Implications for National Economy

In a striking departure from the growth trajectory of 2022, a particular sector of the economy witnessed a significant slowdown in the last year. The sector’s index expanded by a mere 1.8 percent, a sharp contrast to the robust 7.1 percent increase witnessed in the previous year. The added value growth of the sector also followed a similar pattern, limping forward by just 3.62 percent and contributing a paltry 0.93 percent to the nation’s overall added value. This data, brought to light by a local news agency, paints a sobering picture of the challenges beleaguering the sector.

Inventory Surge Amid Economic Stagnation

While growth rates faltered, the sector’s inventories bucked the trend, swelling to 87.5 percent compared to a lower 78.1 percent in 2022. This surge may hint at an imbalance between production and demand, a potential red flag for the sector’s health.

Sector’s Struggles: A Drag on National Economy

The Ministry pointed out that the growth in the sector’s added value hit its lowest point since 2011, suggesting its limited contribution to national economic growth. This downturn not only impacts this specific sector but also potentially threatens the overall health of the nation’s economy.

Jobs, Wages, and CEO Confidence: The Broader Implications

The downturn’s ripple effects extend beyond the sector. Full-time jobs experienced a decline, putting stress on the service sector. Wage growth also faced a slowdown, impacting the livelihoods of millions. CEO confidence levels took a hit, further clouding the economic outlook. The role of foreign-born workers in the job market came under scrutiny as well, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding scenario.

The sector’s performance decline offers a cautionary tale of economic volatility and underscores the need for strategic interventions to stabilize and stimulate growth.

