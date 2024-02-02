Sebi Proposes Elimination of 1% Security Deposit Requirement for IPOs

In an attempt to facilitate easier capital raising in the market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed the elimination of the one percent security deposit requirement for issuers during Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), as mentioned in a consultation paper dated February 2. This security deposit, calculated as one percent of the issue size, was initially designed to ensure issuers address investor complaints pertaining to transactions.

Market Reforms Render Security Deposit Redundant

However, a series of market reforms have rendered this security deposit redundant. These reforms include the introduction of the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) system, adoption of UPI payments, and the implementation of mandatory dematerialized allotments. These changes have significantly reduced the possibility of issues arising concerning refunds or physical certificates. Data suggests a noticeable decline in the average number of complaints per IPO following the implementation of the T+3 listing.

Reducing Financial Burden on Issuers

Sebi's proposal of eliminating the security deposit requirement is part of its (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) (ICDR) Regulations. The move reflects industry representations that advocate for the removal of this requirement as it is viewed as an unnecessary financial burden on issuers. By doing so, it aims to reduce costs for issuers and streamline the process of raising capital in the market.

Other Proposed Reforms

In addition to the elimination of the security deposit, an expert committee formed by Sebi has also suggested other reforms. These include revamping the nominations framework to minimize unclaimed assets in the securities market and simplifying the process for claiming assets by the successors of deceased investors. The regulator is also taking action against malpractices such as mule accounts, with data and evidence now available to address such practices.