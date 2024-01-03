SCV Water Bolsters Transparency with Inaugural Popular Annual Financial Report

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its transparency and accountability by unveiling its inaugural Popular Annual Financial Report. This initiative is designed to distill the complex financial information contained in the agency’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report into a user-friendly and accessible format. The report’s release is an attempt to ensure that the agency’s financial activities are understood by its customers, contributing to a climate of trust and informed decision-making.

Unraveling the Complexity of Financial Data

The Popular Annual Financial Report is a concerted attempt to unpack the intricate financial data that the agency deals with. It provides a detailed overview of SCV Water’s budget, laying bare its revenue sources and expenses. By taking a deep dive into the fiscal year 2022-23, the report presents a comprehensive view of the agency’s financial health. From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, every financial transaction is cataloged with a commitment to thoroughness and accuracy.

Shining a Light on Capital Improvements and Water Supply

SCV Water has always prioritized capital improvement projects and water supply updates. The inaugural Popular Annual Financial Report elucidates these commitments. It details the status of ongoing capital projects, offering insights into how funds are allocated and utilized. Additionally, it provides updates on the water supply, underlining the agency’s steadfast focus on sustainability and resource management.

Community Engagement at the Forefront

SCV Water is not just about providing water services. It is about building connections with customers and fostering a sense of community. In line with this, the report highlights the agency’s various community engagement efforts. It serves as a testament to SCV Water’s dedication to keeping its customers informed and engaged, while also acknowledging their role in the agency’s success.

The 24-page document is available for the public to peruse and download as a PDF from the agency’s website. Printed copies can also be requested, subject to availability. Serving approximately 75,000 business and residential customers in the Santa Clarita Valley, SCV Water continues to strive for excellence and transparency in its operations.