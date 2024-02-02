Sandeep Tandon Advocates 'Buy on Dips' Strategy Post Interim Budget

Sandeep Tandon, Founder and CIO of Quant Group, has offered his perspective on the recent interim Budget and its ripple effects on the markets. According to Tandon, the importance of Budget announcements has waned as the market has grown in sophistication, marked by frequent policy updates.

Interim Budget and Fiscal Discipline

Expressing satisfaction with the Budget's adherence to fiscal discipline, Tandon did, however, highlight a drop in capital expenditure growth compared to prior years. Despite this, he remains bullish about India's economic future, specifically in the manufacturing sector. He encourages investors to adopt a 'buy on dips' strategy, suggesting that temporary market lows could present profitable buying opportunities.

The Allure of Public Sector Banks

Tandon conveyed optimism about public sector banks' potential. Falling yields have made the sector attractive, sparking interest amongst investors. He cautioned, however, that the positive outlook for this sector should not lead to hasty investment decisions without careful consideration of market dynamics.

Long-term Potential of NBFCs, EVs, and Green Energy

Turning his attention to the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), electric vehicles (EV), and green energy segments, Tandon acknowledged the high stock valuations in these sectors. Despite this, he maintains that they hold substantial long-term potential. He advises investors to play the long game, demonstrating patience as these sectors evolve.

Larger Themes Over Short-term Announcements

As opposed to reacting to short-term announcements, Tandon suggests investors focus on larger themes such as energy, PSU, metals, and cement. Additionally, he remarked on the potential in railway stocks following the government's announcement to upgrade bogies to Vande Bharat. However, he cautioned that much of the positive news may already be factored into the market, urging investors to exercise discretion.