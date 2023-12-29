en English
Agriculture

Samoan Father’s Roadside Stall Thrives During Holiday Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
Samoan Father’s Roadside Stall Thrives During Holiday Season

As the holiday season swings into high gear, the idyllic village of Leusoali’i in Samoa is bustling with activity. In the heart of this fervor stands Leusoali’i Ta’uai, a father of four, whose roadside stall has become a beacon for locals and tourists alike. This is no ordinary holiday story but one of perseverance, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of a man committed to providing for his family and serving his community.

From Employee to Entrepreneur

Mr. Ta’uai, 44, previously employed at Yazaki EDS Samoa and Sleepwell, has spent the last three years managing his plantation and vegetable garden. His stall, located across his family home, is a cornucopia of agricultural produce like taro, bananas, and a variety of vegetables. Adding a touch of creativity to his entrepreneurial venture, he also sells homemade printed sarongs, the handiwork of his talented children.

A Flourishing Business in the Festive Season

Choosing to forego a break during the holiday season, Mr. Ta’uai has been meeting the escalated demand for fresh produce at his stall. The influx of people visiting Samoa for the festive season has seen his revenues soar, earning him around $2,000 tala a day since the week before Christmas.

Hard Work and Initiative: A Message for the Youth

Mr. Ta’uai’s success is underpinned by his belief in the value of hard work and initiative, especially in the face of the high cost of living. He is a vocal advocate for the youth of Samoa to harness the potential of the land, contribute to their families, and the economy. His message to them is clear – avoid wasting youth and veering into trouble. As the new year beckons, he wishes everyone a joyous 2024, asserting that one’s future is truly in their own hands.

Agriculture Economy Samoa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

